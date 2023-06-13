Disney has released a series of updated release dates for their upcoming slate of feature films in the Star Wars franchise. Stories set a long time ago in a galaxy, far, far away have been resigned to the small screen in recent times. But the 'House of Mouse' announced the return of Star Wars to the big screen earlier this year.

An untitled Star Wars movie previously dated December 19, 2025 has been shifted back to May 22, 2026 and an additional untitled Star Wars film project has been added, set for release on December 18, 2026, meaning two Star Wars films will grace cinemas in a single year. Disney already has a separate untitled Star Wars project set for a December 17, 2027 release. The specific details for each release are unknown, but a slew of new feature films within the Star Wars canon were announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Filmmakers James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will each be getting their hands on a Star Wars feature. Taika Waititi has also had a Star Wars movie in development for some considerable time. It is likely these films will fill out Disney's updated release plan.

When Was the Last Star Wars Film Released?

The last feature film in the Star Wars franchise to grace cinemas was 2019's Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, the last attempt from Disney to wow fans of the franchise on the big screen. The film saw middling reviews and couldn't match the box office highs of the franchise comeback Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Since then, Disney has been focussing on the small screen via their Disney+ streaming service with shows such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

As the wait for more Star Wars feature films continues, Disney continues to produce content for the small screen. Next up is Ahsoka, which premiers on Disney+ on August 1, 2023.