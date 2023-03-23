What a roller coaster this week has been for Star Wars film fans. On the heels of finding out that Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson would no longer be writing their rumored new Star Wars film, it was revealed by Variety that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will instead be picking up his pen to craft a new tale set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Details of the new project are few. Back in October, it was announced that Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was attached to direct the film, with a script from Lindelof and Britt-Gibson, but beyond that details of the film remain a mystery. The announcement of Obaid-Chinoy was shortly followed by the rumor that her upcoming film would be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, making it the first canon foray into that time period — the "canon" distinction made due to the fact that the charming LEGO specials are all set after the Sequel Trilogy.

Knight seems like a good fit for the project, even at so early a stage. He has vast experience with telling sprawling stories, as in Peaky Blinders. More recently, he also demonstrated his capacity to play nicely in someone else's sandbox, with his adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations described as "exceptional" and "impressive" by Collider's Maggie Lovitt in her review.

RELATED: 'Great Expectations': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

What New Star Wars Projects Are Coming Up?

Currently, the realm of on-screen Star Wars exists solely on television, with both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch currently airing new episodes on Disney+. On the horizon are Mando-verse spin-offs Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, with the second season of animated series Visions arriving this Spring, and the gritty, grounded Andor Season 2 expected a little further out.

There are currently very few details about the upcoming project. In the meantime, Star Wars' latest proejct, The Mandalorian is streaming with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+. Check out our interview with Pedro Pascal below: