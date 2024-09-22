Being one of, if not the most, popular sci-fi franchises of all time, Star Wars has pretty much always been successful at the box office, as far as anyone can remember. The movies also spark a ton of debate across pop culture. While it may be the most popular cinematic saga, Star Wars also has a fan base that is consistently divided and engaging in both civil and uncivil debates. Such discussion, which always explodes when a new film or TV project comes around, also helps the films succeed.

However, there have been few times in which a Star Wars film has "failed" or at least disappointed at the box office. It makes sense, too, given that no franchise can stay consistently on top, especially in such a crowded market as entertainment. Still, most Star Wars movies have overperformed, commercially speaking, with some even ranking among the all-time most successful cinematic projects ever. Here is every Star Wars movie ranked by box office returns, ranging from the ones that were genuine disappointments to the ones that broke records.

12 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

Worldwide Box Office: $68.2 million

Image via Lucasfilm

Before Dave Filoni became the titan within Lucasfilm he's known as today, he, unfortunately, directed what is known as the one true box-office failure in the long array of Star Wars films. Not only did it perform pretty poorly at the box office, but it is unanimously hated by pretty much the entire fan base. It's surprising, given the fact that Star Wars: The Clone Wars kicked off one of the most beloved Star Wars projects of all time, the television series of the same name, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Alas, Star Wars: The Clone Wars only managed to make $68.2 million worldwide. As the film only had a budget of $8.5 million, it delivered a healthy profit, but when compared to the rest of the films in the Star Wars catalog, it's nowhere near as good. Because of the standards set by the franchise, Star Wars: The Clone Wars can be deemed a failure, although its legacy as the starting point for the saga's best shows saves it from oblivion.

Watch on Disney+

11 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $392.9 million

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the fan-favorite characters in the Star Wars mythology, introduced in the very first film, is the ever-lovable smuggler, Han Solo. When Solo: A Star Wars Story was announced and eventually released, Star Wars fans reacted with skepticism, considering it wouldn't be Harrison Ford in the lead role. Loads of discussion surrounded Alden Ehrenreich's casting and the actual need for a Han Solo origin story.

When it comes to casting someone else to play a pre-established character, any fan base will always have comments to make. Ford, obviously, was too old to play a younger version of Han, but everyone still had opinions to give, regardless. Solo: A Star Wars Story performed relatively well on the critical side, but that wasn't enough to make up for the fact that the film's total gross was not much higher than the budget — a little over $100 million more. Solo's failure has been somewhat recontextualized in the subsequent years as unfair, but it remains the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars effort by a considerable margin.

10 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Worldwide Box Office: $482 million

Image via Lucasfilm

While it may be on the lower end of Star Wars films when ranking them by total box office, Star Wars: Episode IV - Return of the Jedi was still a huge success when it was released. As the big finale in the original trilogy that started it all, the stakes were always going to be high with this one, especially after the "I am your father" reveal at the end of its predecessor.

Many might believe Return of the Jedi is the highest-grossing of the original trilogy, but they would be wrong. Indeed, the two films prior are so well-beloved and groundbreaking that it seems that audiences just returned to them far more than they did the third film in the franchise. Regardless of being the lowest grossing in the original trilogy, making around $440 million more than the budget is still incredibly impressive.

9 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Worldwide Box Office: $550 million

Image via Lucasfilm

Unanimously known as one of, if not the best, Star Wars films of all time, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back had an even bigger distance between the budget and total box office than its follow-up film. With a budget of only $30.5 million, the film made about $549 million, a success story if there ever was one. It's no secret that the critical love for the film probably added to people coming back to theaters.

The Empire Strikes Back was the highest-grossing film of 1980, beating the second-highest, 9 to 5, by about $100 million. As the sequel to a genuinely groundbreaking cinematic effort, The Empire Strikes Back was perfectly placed to dominate the box office, and dominate it did. If people weren't hooked on Star Wars from the film before, The Empire Strikes Back locked them in as fans forever.

8 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Worldwide Box Office: $653.7 million

Image via Lucasfilm

While some may consider Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones one of the worst films in the entire Star Wars films catalog, it made great money at the box office. Unlike The Empire Strikes Back, it wasn't the highest-grossing film that year (to be fair, it was up against the likes of Spider-Man and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers), but it was another great monetary success for the prequel trilogy.

Critics didn't necessarily mind Attack of the Clones, but fans and general audiences were much more receptive to the story. The lukewarm reviews didn't deter people from going to see the film, though. It's a Star Wars movie, after all, and the franchise has already become a cinematic institution whose name alone warrants a trip to the multiplex. Everyone went to see it regardless, and the film became a considerable hit, even if it remains the lowest-grossing movie in the Stars Wars prequel trilogy.

7 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Worldwide Box Office: $775.3 million

Image via Lucasfilm

Most Star Wars films have a decently sized difference between their budget and box office earnings, making them successes for the studio. But absolutely none of them have the distance that Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope has, with a tiny budget of $11 million, compared to a worldwide total of $775.4 million over the years.

What else can be said about the original film that started it all that hasn't already been said? Truly original and wildly innovative, A New Hope premiered to a plethora of critical and audience praise, quickly cementing itself as not only one of the greatest science fiction films in history but one of the greatest stories in the cinematic medium. Of course, it made a boatload of money as eager audiences rushed to see this dazzling and pioneering picture, turning it into a cinematic phenomenon that has stood the test of time.

6 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Worldwide Box Office: $850 million

Image via Lucasfilm

Easily the most beloved of the prequel trilogy (and over time has become one of the most beloved Star Wars films in general), Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith was the second-highest-grossing film of 2005. This is especially impressive given the fact that it was up against the likes of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and War of the Worlds.

Seeing the iconic Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) become Darth Vader was a thrill for audiences and continues to be to this day. At the time, it wasn't as positively received, but the years have been very kind to this once-misunderstood gem, and those who were younger at the time have raised the ratings of the film significantly. Clearly, unlike the critics at the time, fans think the incredible box office earnings are more than warranted.

5 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $1.046 billion

Image via Lucasfilm

Regardless of what people think of the film's quality, it was no secret that Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace remains a wild and jaw-dropping success story. As the first Star Wars film to come out in sixteen years at the time of release, it's safe to say that critics, fans and general audiences flocked to the theater faster than the Millennium Falcon in the Kessel Run.

Not only was it the first Star Wars film in sixteen years, but it promised to tell the fated story of two of the best jedis in the Star Wars saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). Their mentorship/friendship leading to Anakin's inevitable fall to the dark side was too enticing a premise to miss. The Phantom Menace was also monumental for the fact that it is the first Star Wars film to ever pass the $1 billion mark in box office earnings.