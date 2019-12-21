An Epic ‘Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Box Set Is Coming in 2020
Buckle up, Star Wars fans, because spring 2020 is going to be a wild ride if you opt to purchase the forthcoming Star Wars Skywalker saga box set. The hunger and excitement for all things Star Wars is seemingly at a fever pitch right now with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters and Disney+ now home to a majority of the Star Wars movies, TV shows, and shorts.
Earlier this week, it was revealed a 27-disc box set of all nine Star Wars Skywalker saga movies was listed on Best Buy Canada’s website (via IGN). While Best Buy Canada deleted all traces of the box set from its site, it looks like the U.S. Best Buy site still has its listing up. Even though the U.S. site is pretty lean with details, there are some good nuggets of information. First, it looks like here in the U.S., the nine-movie box set will retail at $249.99 (IGN reported it was going to retail at $329.99 up in Canada) and, as previously mentioned, will consist of 27 discs. The entire box set is formatted in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The release date for the box set has been removed. Previously, the Canadian Best Buy site (again, via IGN’s report) apparently had it listed for release on March 31, 2020. Since the release date is now deleted, it tough to say if this will still be the date going forward. For what it’s worth, it would make sense with a typical release window for a December movie like Rise of Skywalker coming out on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.
March 2020.
The Skywalker Saga comes to 4K UHD in one box set. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/y9GRSKKci1
— Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) December 18, 2019
It’s a given that diehard fans of Star Wars will likely find the $250 to shell out for a once-in-a-lifetime box set of this magnitude. But for many folks, the price is steep, especially consider you can currently watch a majority of the Skywalker saga on Disney+ for less than $10 a month. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what kind of bonus features we’re dealing with yet since none are listed on any site but it at least looks like the box set will come with a hefty book of artwork for all of the Skywalker saga movies. Given this is a 27-disc set, I’m sure there will be some sweet bonus features but until we know what those are, this is a big price tag for a box set like this.
The Star Wars Skywalker saga box set is coming in spring 2020. Additionally, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. For more, check out our review of Rise of Skywalker.
