Over the course of April 7-10, 2023, fans will be swarming the ExCel Centre in London, England for the 15th Star Wars Celebration. The official Lucasfilm event is what it says to be: a celebration of all things Star Wars. A number of actors connected with the franchise, including the likes of Hayden Christensen and Ian McDiarmid, are slated to appear, but to date the force behind Star Wars, Disney, hasn't committed to presenting anything. It's likely there could be news for upcoming Disney+ series like Ahsoka and The Acolyte released over the weekend. Disney has also used past events to update fans on movie news: the April 2015 Star Wars Celebration Anaheim saw the release of the second teaser for Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens at the event, confirming appearances from the cast of the original trilogy. But it would be in Disney's best interest to not only announce a new film, with definitive dates and all, but commit to bringing the beloved franchise back to the theaters in earnest. They, quite simply, have to bring it.

Disney Has to Stop Teasing 'Star Wars' Films

Why? Because the fans don't believe Disney anymore when it comes to upcoming films. The years since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker have seen numerous announcements and rumors regarding upcoming Star Wars films, with absolutely nothing to show for it. One of the first to hit a brick wall was George Lucas' planned sequel trilogy, which would have seen Leia (Carrie Fisher) elected as Queen of the People, the rebuilding of the Republic, and prequel favorite Darth Maul (Ray Park) becoming the overarching villain. Lucas handed over the notes he made about his trilogy plans when Disney bought the rights to Star Wars, which were, clearly, never used. A 2015 announcement that director Colin Trevorrow would helm Star Wars Episode IX, reportedly titled Duel of the Fates, fell apart in 2017 due to creative differences.

February 2020 saw a report that J.D. Dillard was developing a Star Wars movie... and then nothing until November 2022 when the director confirmed he wasn't working on a Star Wars movie. The successful Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally announced in 2017 as a spin-off film to be directed by Stephen Daldry, but was canceled following the disappointment of Solo: A Star Wars Movie. Never officially announced but widely reported was director Zack Snyder's pitch for a Star Wars film, a more mature take on the franchise. The idea died quickly, and was instead reworked as the upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon. Most recently, two promising Star Wars films were shelved indefinitely, one from MCU mastermind Kevin Feige, and the long-gestating Rogue Squadron from Patty Jenkins. The sheer volume of promised works that have not come to pass has made the fan base jaded, and that's not a good thing.

Disney+ 'Star Wars' Isn't the Same

It's painfully obvious that the franchise has been kept alive through television, primarily the big-budget Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and others, with more content on the near horizon. These series have rejuvenated the Star Wars brand while honoring its spirit, which is no small feat. But it just isn't the same as film. Television, by its nature, is arguably better able to carry a narrative over the course of a series, but spectacle and flash on TV pales in comparison to what can be done on film. Perhaps the best example is outside the Star Wars universe: Top Gun: Maverick. Legendary director Steven Spielberg said of the film it "might have saved theatrical distribution" thanks to its spectacle and deft use of the tools available for film that aren't available on TV; elements like sound, for example.

The Star Wars films, for the most part, deliver on that same principle, a bold, bombastic experience that can only be fully realized in the confines of the local movie theater.Just think how that epic fight between Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and Han Solo (Ewan McGregor) in Episode 6 of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series would have been even grander on the big screen. The problem now is that the success of Star Wars on Disney+ has Disney playing safe, actively pushing more Star Wars content on the platform over content on film, and the longer it does so, the smaller Star Wars seems to feel. Furthermore, from a financial point of view it doesn't make sense to not return to the movies. Of the five most recent franchise movie releases, only one, Solo, didn't cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Disney's direct-to-consumer division, on the other hand, despite its growth as a go-to streaming service, reported an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion in 2022. There's only so many subscribers available across a wide variety of streaming services, and unless those subscribers are willing to open their wallets wider (unlikely), the numbers simply don't add up.

'Star Wars' Nostalgia Can't Be Underestimated

The biggest rationale in prompting Disney to bring Star Wars back to the movie theaters in a meaningful way is something that can't be measured: nostalgia. Fans who are parents wait for the day when their children can begin watching Star Wars (don't deny it), and for generations, seeing Star Wars on screen has been tantamount to a rite of passage. Whether it was Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, the first generation to experience it on film, the next generation with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, or the most recent generation that was able to take in the wonderment of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, it's an experience that long-time fans of the franchise want to share with those they love. The association of the extended 20th Century Fox fanfare intro to the franchise, the child-like glee in watching the opening text crawl across the screen, the adrenaline of watching the Millennium Falcon evade scores of TIE fighters. The lightsaber duels. All of it. Sitting on a couch, watching TV with the distractions of home isn't the same as being enveloped at the movies, a chance to escape the real world and enter a fantastical sci-fi universe.

So, Disney. The choice ultimately is yours: continue playing it safe with Star Wars on the small screen, or aim for the fences and reclaim the Hollywood box office that Star Wars owned for years. Let Star Wars Celebration be ground zero for bringing Star Wars back to the theaters where it belongs.