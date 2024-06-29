Few movie villains are as instantly recognizable as Star Wars' ultimate baddie, Emperor Palpatine. A cloaked figure, short in stature but shrouded in mystery, the Sith Lord, known as Darth Sidious, is the mastermind behind nearly every major event in the Star Wars universe. Before holding the title of Galactic Emperor, this sinister force user took his first steps into power as a senator representing Naboo. Thriving in his political career, Palpatine orchestrates in secret a galaxy-spanning conflict known as the Clone Wars, a bloody conflict fleshed out in the Clone Wars animated series. Pulling off the franchise's ultimate double cross while delivering some of its most memorable quips and speeches along the way.

Brought to life by actor Ian McDiarmid, it was McDiarmid's chilling portrayal in Return of the Jedi that first showed audiences the true power of the Dark Side and that there were more terrifying forces at play in the Star Wars galaxy than that of Darth Vader. Returning to the role time and time again, McDiarmid embodies Palpatine as the lead villain of all three Star Wars trilogies, delivering a plethora of iconic lines with cunning and malice throughout.

10 "Wipe Them Out. All Of Them!"

'The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Image via Disney+

The line "Wipe them out, all of them" first captivated audiences when it appeared at the tail end of the theatrical trailer for George Lucas' debut film in the prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace. This chilling command, while completely deprived of any context in the trailer, encapsulated the dark and foreboding presence of Darth Sidious that fans had come to know so well over the years since his demise in Return of the Jedi. Serving to further dial up the hype for the epic saga’s return, the phrase quickly became iconic, reverberating through the relentless marketing campaign that accompanied the film’s release.

In 1999, it was practically impossible to avoid the hype surrounding The Phantom Menace, and the marketing juggernaut ensured that the trailer and Palpatine’s ominous line were everywhere: on TV, in theaters, and across countless promotional tie-ins. While it may seem like a throwaway line now, fans and newcomers alike were drawn into the anticipation, with "Wipe them out, all of them" becoming a centerpiece of the cultural zeitgeist at the time leading up to the film's debut.

9 "It’s Treason, Then."

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Disney+

Back in 2005, when Mace Windu, the purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master (played by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson), walked into Chancellor Palpatine's office during this iconic Revenge of the Sith scene, it's likely that fans knew they were in for a serious exchange of words. What they probably didn't realize was that they were about to witness, for the first time, a scene that would become a fan favorite source of memes for years to come.

Finally, outed as a Sith Lord after revealing his true nature to Anakin Skywalker, Palpatine is confronted by not one but four Jedi Masters in this tense stand-off. Backed into a corner and unwilling to submit to the Jedi's authority, Palpatine drops his façade and, for the first time, reveals himself to his enemies with the chilling line, "It's treason then." This quote not only marks a pivotal turning point in the trajectory of the Star Wars saga but also brilliantly showcases McDiarmid's masterful talent for twisting even the simplest of lines into dialogue worthy of the Sith Lord's terrifying reputation.

8 "There Is A Great Disturbance In The Force."

'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Disney+

Hot on the heels of the Millennium Falcon and its crew of Rebellion heroes, including Han Solo and Princess Leia, Darth Vader receives an unexpected summons from his master regarding the discovery that the young rebel responsible for the Death Stars' destruction was in fact a boy bearing the name of Skywalker. It's during this pivotal scene in The Empire Strikes Back that Lucas first introduces the Emperor to the Star Wars mythos.

As Palpatine delivers one of his first-ever lines of dialogue, he is introduced visually as a hologram towering high above Vader. With unsettling calmness, McDiarmid delivers the classic line—a nod to Obi-Wan sensing the destruction of Alderaan in the previous film—underscoring the Emperor's keen awareness of Vader's inner conflict. McDiarmid’s performance imbues it with a sense of foreboding, making it instantly clear to the audience that the Emperor is not just a political figure but a highly dangerous villain with a far more powerful perception of the Force than any character they have seen yet.

7 "Everything That Has Transpired Has Done So According To My Design."

'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via Disney+

Face-to-face with the son of Anakin Skywalker, Palpatine's plans to corrupt the young Jedi finally begin to swing into motion. In the throne room of the Emperor's incomplete Death Star, Palpatine sits atop his ominous throne and utters, "Everything that has transpired has done so according to my design." This phrase, as damaging as a bolt from a Wookiee bowcaster to Luke's morale, reveals the depth of this Sith Lord's cunning, having lured the Rebellion into a near-certain death trap.

It shouldn't be understated just how crucial this slice of dialogue is for understanding the progression of audiences' perceptions of Emperor Palpatine. It's the first time viewers have witnessed the character as a master manipulator, showcasing his ability to control events on a massive scale. Before this dramatic moment, very little was known about Palpatine, and this line encapsulates his mastery of manipulation in one simple sentence. In an awkward twist of fate, however, Palpatine's plan does backfire, leaving both the Sith Lord and his Death Star destroyed.

6 "Did You Ever Hear The Tragedy Of Darth Plagueis The Wise?"

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Disney

In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine summons his favored apprentice-to-be, Anakin Skywalker, to the eerie and dimly lit 'Galaxies Opera House' on Coruscant, aiming to further sway the young Jedi towards the dark side. Asking, "Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise?" Palpatine sets the stage for one of the most chilling and lore-impacting scenes in the Star Wars saga. Recounting the dark tale to Skywalker, his voice drips with malevolent curiosity, subtly revealing hints of his own dark past and his deep, manipulative knowledge of the Force.

Name-dropping Darth Plagueis, a Sith Lord who possessed the power to prevent death and create life, this revelation suggests the dark, unnatural powers that Palpatine seeks and possibly possesses, further deepening the mystery surrounding his character. Thanks to its enigmatic delivery and the sinister undertones that hint at Palpatine's involvement in ancient Sith lore, this quote has become extremely popular in the Star Wars community. It’s also been an overused meme, proving that not even Darth Plagueis could escape the everlasting clutches of the internet.

5 "Young Fool, Only Now, At The End, Do You Understand."

'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via Disney+

Returning to the final confrontation between Sidious, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader aboard the second Death Star, the scene reaches its climax as the Emperor unleashes his full power on Luke in the form of deadly Force lightning. At this moment of overwhelming force, Palpatine utters a phrase laden with cruel pity: "Young fool. Only now, at the end, do you understand?"

Examining this line reveals its many layers. On the surface, it serves as a taunt, a manifestation of Sith arrogance. Palpatine takes pleasure in his dominance, mocking Luke as he endures the Emperor's relentless assault, underscoring the futility of Luke's resistance against the temptation of the dark side. Yet, there's a profound irony in the line when reflected upon Palpatine himself. Despite his grandiose confidence, Palpatine remains blind to crucial truths until it is too late. His downfall stems from an inability to grasp the consequences of his own hubris and his unwavering belief in his absolute control over Luke and the unfolding events.

4 "The Dark Side Of The Force Is A Pathway To Many Abilities Some Consider To Be Unnatural."

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Disney+

Another iconic Palpatine line used in countless promotional trailers and TV spots, this quote was chillingly effective in the advertising for Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but beyond its hype-building utility, it also hints at a deeper, more sinister truth behind Palpatine's intentions for Anakin Skywalker.

Masterfully crafted to drop tantalizing half-truths and fragments of information that suggest hidden knowledge, Palpatine's dialogue is, by design, both enigmatic and compelling, and this quote is one of the finest examples that Lucas ever penned for the villain. It should also be noted that John Williams' unsettling score—dark, ominous, and eerily high-pitched—perfectly complements Palpatine's sinister promise, making the scene even more chilling.

3 "Ever Since I’ve Known You, You’ve Been Searching For A Life Greater Than That Of An Ordinary Jedi. A Life Of Significance, Of Conscience."

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Disney+

In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine's master plan comes to fruition in a moment of ultimate risk. Revealing his true identity to Anakin Skywalker after decades of meticulous plotting, the Chancellor expertly exploits Anakin’s deep-seated desire for power and recognition. By turning personal doubts and anxieties that Anakin shares in moments of vulnerability into tools of manipulation, Palpatine’s actions exemplify the cruel work of a cunning Sith Lord. Yet, this also showcases Lucas's occasional knack for crafting dialogue with real character insight and thematic depth—something that’s admittedly rare in the prequels.

While this particular line may not have achieved the meme-worthy status of others in Star Wars lore, its pivotal role in Anakin's descent into darkness cannot be overstated. And sure, Hayden Christensen’s portrayal is absolutely instrumental in conveying Anakin's inner turmoil and gradual surrender to Palpatine's seductive promises, but it is this piece of dialogue that so convincingly illustrates just how Palpatine was able to pull it off.

2 "Commander Cody, the time has come. Execute Order 66."

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Disney+

One of the most famous Emperor Palpatine lines—if not one of the most famous Star Wars lines altogether—"Execute Order 66" marks one of the saga's most devastating moments. With these words, Palpatine initiates the catastrophic Order 66, turning the clone troopers against the Jedi they once served. This command, delivered almost immediately after Anakin Skywalker's transformation into the Sith Lord's new apprentice, Darth Vader, reveals the full extent of Palpatine's insidious plan and the depth of his manipulation of the galaxy’s key players.

Originally uttered in Revenge of the Sith, the line has reappeared time and time again as Star Wars series and video games such as The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Jedi: Fallen Order have all told their own versions of the scene. It has also become a huge meme within the community, humorously reimagined and referenced countless times, demonstrating the lasting impact of Palpatine's sinister order among the fanbase.

1 "In Order To Ensure Our Security And Continuing Stability, The Republic Will Be Reorganized Into The First Galactic Empire! For A Safe And Secure Society."

'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Disney+

Revenge of the Sith certainly has its moments, doesn’t it? And let's face it, it’s the go-to film if you're craving a hefty dose of the galaxy's greatest villain. In a speech that chillingly echoes the rhetoric of historical dictators, Palpatine uses the promise of security and stability to justify the shift from democracy to authoritarian rule. It’s eerily familiar, resonating deeply with audiences who know their history and understand the grim trajectory of the Star Wars saga.

Delivered with a powerhouse performance by McDiarmid, his calm, authoritative tone and deliberate pacing imbue the speech with immense gravity, making it both persuasive and terrifying. Witnessed through the eyes of Padmé Amidala, who watches as the Senate cheers for their new Empire, the scene masterfully conveys the impending darkness about to engulf the Republic. This definitive moment showcases Palpatine's ultimate victory, solidifying his place as cinema’s quintessential villain.

WATCH THE STAR WARS SAGA ON Disney+

NEXT:15 Unforgettable 'Star Wars' Quotes That Define the Saga