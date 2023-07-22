The Star Wars films revolve around several different wars, hence the name. Since there are wars to be fought, the films are fraught with several battles between opposing factions.

There are literally dozens that have appeared in the films, though some are better than others, whether it is because of eye candy visuals, emotional impact, or importance to the story.

10 The Battle of Naboo – 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

The Battle of Naboo is the first battle of the war between the Republic and the Trade Federation. The problem is, the Republic is not a very large power as of yet, so their wartime capability is limited. They send a fleet of starfighters to destroy the Separatist space station orbiting the planet, but their ground force is headed by Gungans. The Gungans have no blasters, just spears, and little electro-balls that they hurl at the Battle Droids. They also have a bubble shield that protects them from blasters, so long as the droids don't get too close.

Anakin (Jake Lloyd) inadvertently finds himself swept up in the space battle, and is the one who destroys the space station and winds the battle. Both he and Jar Jar (Ahmed Best) wind up being a surprisingly good help in the fight, even if it's only by accident.

9 The Battle of Exegol – 'Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)\

The Battle of Exegol is the climactic final battle of The Rise of Skywalker. Fought between the First Order and the Rebel Alliance, the battle takes place not in space, but in the storm-filled atmosphere of the planet Exegol. Not only are the enemy ships hazards, but so are the lightning bolts shooting throughout the clouds.

Thanks to the advancement of CGI and other film technology, the battle is truly stunning. The contrast of the bright lasers mixed with the dreary backdrop of the stormclouds make for an impressive visual. In an otherwise poorly-received movie, this scene shines through as a moment of quality.

8 The Battle of Utapau – 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Revenge of the Sith has several battles interspersed throughout it, and they're all pretty amazing. One of these is the Battle of Utapau, which is fought between the Republic, led by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and the Separatists, led by General Grievous (Matthew Russell Wood).

The two, of course, duke it out in a climactic lightsaber duel, but the action witnessed between the Clones and the Battle Droids is pretty cool, too. The harsh environment of the deep pits of Utapau makes for an interesting set piece as well.

7 The Battle of Scarif – 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

The Battle of Scarif is a very important event in the lore of Star Wars. It's also the climax of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Taking place in between episodes III and IV, this is one of the first and largest major battles fought between the Rebel Alliance and the newly-established Empire.

Many familiar ships make reappearances, including the iconic X-Wing fighters and the Star Destroyers. It's a classic example of Star Wars space combat, which is one of the many things that make the franchise great.

6 The Battle of Kashyyyk – 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'

The Battle of Kashyyyk occurs on the Wookies' home planet at the same time as the Battle of Utapau. Acting as commanders in the fight are fan-favourite characters Yoda (Frank Oz) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). The Separatists and the Republic alike throw some pretty impressive war machines at each other.

At the same time, fans get to witness some Wookie warfare, too. Many Wookies fight and die in the fight, and their own war machines and culture are revealed to the audience at last. Of course, the battle becomes much less cut and dry once Order 66 is executed right in the middle of it.

5 The First Battle of Geonosis – 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' (2002)\

The First Battle of Geonosis is the thrilling climax of Attack of the Clones, it also marks the outbreak of the Clone Wars. This is the first time the Clone Troopers appear, which arrive in the nick of time to rescue the few Jedi who have survived the initial onslaught in the Geonosian arena.

Though many Jedi die, it's great to witness Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) in combat for the first time, which is also the first time a purple lightsaber is seen in the movies. This is when the true military prowess of the Republic is unleashed, and when it is shown just how efficient the Clones are.

4 The Battle of Coruscant – 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' \

Occuring immediately after the opening crawl, the Battle of Coruscant is a brazen attempt by the Trade Federation to attack the Coruscant, the capital of the Republic. The visual effect in this battle are truly incredible, and is part of what makes Revenge of the Sith the best prequel film.

Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan not only perform air support with their starfighters, but they also assault the Seperatists flagship on a mission to rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and kill Count Dooku (Christopher Lee). Not only is there great space combat, but great lightsaber combat, too.

3 The Battle of Hoth – 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

The Battle of Hoth occurs at the beginning of The Empires Strikes Back, and features the frozen tundra of the titular planet as the rebels desperately try to defend their base long enough to allow their leaders to evacuate. This battle features the iconic AT-AT Imperial walkers. Aside from the groundbreaking technology for the time, it is also a feast for the eyes.

Not only is it visually stunning, but it is also a battle where the good guys actually lose, as the rebel base is destroyed by the Empire. Even with Luke (Mark Hamill) participating in the fight, his lightsaber is not enough to bring down the Empire.

2 The Battle of Endor – 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

This battle is huge, and spans an enormous chunk of Return of the Jedi. Taking place on the forest moon of Endor, the job of the ground forces, which includes Luke and Han (Harrison Ford) is to destroy a shield generator protecting the Death Star II. They are aided by the adorable Ewoks, a race indigenous to the planet. Though they fight only with slingshots and catapults, they are still able to pose enough of a diversion to the Stormtroopers to allow Luke and his friends to do what they need to.

Meanwhile, in space, Lando (Billy Dee Williams) is flying the Milennium Falcon amongst a rebel fleet of starfighters to destroy the Death Star II. If they can accomplish this, the war will be won. The viewer gets a sense of the Imperial vice closing in on the rebels as they are lured into a trap, and become surrounded on all sides. But despite the rocky start, the rebels prevail. It is this iconic scene that makes the movie an excellent conclusion to the original trilogy.

1 The Battle of Yavin – 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

You can't beat the original. In almost fifty years of Star Wars, nothing has ever topped the sense of desperation and chaos as A New Hope's Battle of Yavin. Threatened with a planetary strike on the Yavin base from the Death Star, the rebels devise a plan to blow it up. It's a one-in-a-million chance, but it's the only chance they have at preventing their own destruction.

Luke, along with Han and several other rebel pilots assault the Death Star, beginning the iconic trench run scene in order to find its thermal exhaust port. If they can launch a proton torpedo down the vent, they can destroy the Death Star. It is no easy feat, and many rebels are killed. Luke, calling upon the Force, is able to concentrate and make the lucky shot, blowing the first Death Star to smithereens. The sense of victory felt by audiences after watching it is incomparable, and is one of, if not the greatest Star Wars moment to this day.

