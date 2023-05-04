Sometimes, you can get too much of a good thing. And that can present a law of diminishing returns, which sees the potential for audience fatigue and a drop in quality. Arguably, that is what has happened to Star Wars (and the same could be said of Marvel Studios lately), but it's also something that Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy is actively keen to avoid—and she's taking inspiration from an equally legendary movie franchise.

After the critical disappointment that was The Rise of Skywalker, all Star Wars theatrical plans were halted in their tracks, with countless projects announced and then abandoned in equal measure. Kennedy is keen to see the studio follow the lead of the James Bond franchise, which regularly waited at least three years between films to allow for more relaxed production times and a higher quality output—even if some of Daniel Craig's Bond outings weren't as well received critically, there can be no arguing that of his five, at least two of them can be considered the best Bond movies of all time, which comes down to a duty of care with the franchise.

“I’ve often brought up Bond,” Kennedy said in an interview with Empire Magazine. “That’s every three or four years and there wasn’t this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to Star Wars. We have to eventise this.” Kennedy also notes that the earliest we are likely to see. “It’s much better to tell the truth that we’re going to make these movies when they’re ready to be made, and release them when they’re ready to be released.”

Image via Disney

Where Is Star Wars Headed Now?

Kennedy also spoke about the future of the films, narratively, after the presentation of three upcoming films that showcased three distinctly different eras: the Dawn of the Jedi from James Mangold, the New Republic (which ties together all the threads from the storyline which began with The Mandalorian) from Dave Filoni, and more unexpectedly, a sequel to The Rise of Skywalker with Daisy Ridley returning to the role of Rey which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

"What we’re exploring is the evolution of the Jedi. We’re going very far back, we’re looking at the present, and now we’re moving 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker. The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos – there’s even a question of how many exist anymore – and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her."