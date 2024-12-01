The Star Wars Saga is one of the most exhilarating movie franchises of all time. It goes without saying how much fun it is to come back and re-experience the magic of this iconic space opera series, which features some truly incredible thrills. It continues to be a pop-cultural phenomenon, and one that is always enjoyable to rewatch from time to time.

The force is indeed strong in these rousing epics. The best Star Wars movies are the ones that are an absolute blast of entertainment, featuring non-stop thrills and glorious spectacles. Indeed, some are more thrilling than others, depending on their stories, but each film has its fans. So, in honor of this tremendous sci-fi series, let's look at every installment in the Star Wars franchise and rank them on how thrilling they are.

12 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Best Moments: The Lightspeed Skipping Chase scene, Rey and Kylo's Duel on the Death Star Wreckage, Lando's Fleet Arrives at Exegol, and The Emperor Gains his Powers Back.

Let's start off with arguably the dullest entry in the franchise, Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2019. While it is highly debated whether this is the worst of the franchise, it can't be ignored how much of an insult this final installment was to its predecessors. J.J. Abrams, director of The Force Awakens, returned to deliver what is mainly considered by fans and critics to be a disappointing, incoherent let-down that failed to send off the sequel trilogy on anything close to a high note.

It's not without its highlights, like the well-choreographed and visually stellar lightsaber duels and the more improved story arc between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) force connection. But, still, these few good parts don't outshine its mostly confusing plot and terribly rushed pace. It's honestly more head-scratching than crowd-pleasing, and as a result, comes across as more of a snoozefest compared to some of the more exciting entries in the series.