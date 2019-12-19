The ‘Star Wars’ Movies You Need to See Before ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

0

In an ideal world, you’d see every Star Wars movie before seeing the latest installment, The Rise of Skywalker. But not everyone is a die-hard Star Wars fan and there are currently ten previous Star Wars movies. Do you really need to see Solo: A Star Wars Story? Is that essential? (No. It is the definition of “inessential”). But if you’re only casually into Star Wars but you’re headed out to see Rise of Skywalker, there are five movies in the saga that you need to see so that you’re not totally lost and have some level of emotional investment in what’s happening on screen. Also, if you’re simply going along to get up to speed for Rise of Skywalker, I recommend watching the films in the following order.