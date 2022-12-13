Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.When discussing the best and most iconic movie scores of all-time, John Williams’ work on the Star Wars franchise is never forgotten. Williams has created countless incredible scores that are still remembered to this day, but over the course of the Star Wars franchise, he’s developed new and exciting themes. In the same way that the franchise evolved, Williams added maturity to his Star Wars scores with each installment. It’s incredible to think that after four decades, Williams could still reinvent and reintroduce the music that we know and love.

However, Williams is also retiring soon, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be his final score. While Williams’ music is often brought back in legacy franchise projects, the Star Wars franchise has employed multiple composers that have added their own perspective to ways that the franchise sounds. With new Star Wars shows being developed all the time, it would start to feel stale if they all sounded identical. Williams’ music is tied to very specific moments and concepts that we associate with the nine Skywalker saga films; those themes don’t necessarily apply to every Star Wars project in the works.

Williams’ music is the music of the Skywalker saga, a trilogy of trilogies that told the story of one family. While the Skywalkers’ impact on the galaxy will ripple throughout every story in the universe, the galaxy far, far away has embraced a larger continuity than the one dominated by a single bloodline. It’s exciting that new Star Wars films and shows are introducing interesting departures in genre. While they all take place in the same universe, Andor feels like a spy series, The Clone Wars feels like a World War II serial, The Mandalorian feels like a western, Rogue One felt like a war epic, and Solo felt like a classic caper. Thankfully, the composers on these projects have embraced these shifts in tone.

Kevin Kiner Brought Serialization With Star Wars Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars dug into George Lucas’ affinity for serial adventures with its bite-sized, 22-minute episodes. The fascinating revamp of the iconic main score remixed by Kevin Kiner presented each episode’s opening reel as if it were a news flash projected in a classic film theater; we get caught up with the relevant events as we dive into a new adventure. While obviously a lot of Williams’ music is used given Anakin Skywalker’s importance in the animated Star Wars series, new music helped develop the character of Ahsoka Tano. The Clone Wars is Ahsoka’s coming-of-age story, and Kiner added a maturity to her innocent theme as Ahsoka’s journey got progressively darker.

Star Wars Rebels had a lot in common with The Clone Wars, but Kiner was keen to recontextualize the classic “Imperial March” from The Empire Strikes Back to show a different stage in the Empire’s history. This is not the fully-formed Imperial force that we saw in the original Star Wars trilogy; the Empire is still in the progress of expanding and growing, and thus the theme isn’t fully developed. Kiner really got to experiment in the later seasons of Rebels that dealt more directly with the origins of the Force and the Jedi Order’s connection to nature; the use of unusual instruments and disorienting sound techniques were perfect for the metaphorical direction the Star Wars series was headed. Kiner’s music got even more rousing and spiritual in the emotional miniseries Tales of the Jedi, which examined the Jedi Order’s history and faults.

Star Wars Anthology Films Brought Hard Genre Resets

While Solo and Rogue One told stories that were integral to the narrative of the Skywalker saga, they didn’t feel like family-centric adventures about the eternal battle between good and evil. Rogue One was essentially pitched as “Saving Private Ryan in the Star Wars universe,” and we hear some of the same fanfares that are so common in historical action pictures within Rogue One’s most exciting moments (particularly the track “Your Father Would Be Proud”). It’s easy to think of the final scenes of Saving Private Ryan during the bombastic conclusion to Michael Giacchino’s score as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) meet their fate with the unflinching braveness of soldiers.

Similarly, Solo: A Star Wars Story was a straight-up space western with shootouts, double crosses, scheming, and heists. It had more in common with westerns like High Noon and Stagecoach than anything as action-packed as Flash Gordon, and John Powell’s score reflected the more small-scale approach. Han (Alden Ehrenreich) isn’t quite ready to accept being a “hero” yet, and thus he does not have a fully developed hero’s theme (although we get a hint of it with “The Good Guy”). We get to see a more innocent side to the roguish scoundrel with the track “Flying With Chewie,” which captures the wonder and pure joy of Han’s first flight.

Disney+ Opens the Doors to Experimentation

The Star Wars shows on Disney+ have embraced the genre roots of the franchise in a more radical way than any of the films could have. The Mandalorian is tied to the concept of the “loner hero” that is so common in both western and samurai films, and both A Fistful of Dollars and Yojimbo come to mind. Ludwig Göransson’s more somber fanfare reflects this change of pace, and the track honoring the Mandalorian traditional customs have the same restrained respectfulness that made Masaru Sato’s work on Akira Kurosawa’s films so iconic. We only get to see a hint of the classic themes of the Star Wars saga when the story begins to connect to the Jedi themselves, thanks to the appearances by Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker.

The Book of Boba Fett reiterated a lot of Göransson’s music to reflect the similarly western style, but new, more blunt and simplistic tracks by Joseph Shirley made it clear that the titular character had a much more checkered past than Din Djarin. Obi-Wan Kenobi utilized a lot of Williams’ music due to the importance of the Skywalker family in the story, but composer Natalie Holt did a great job adding new themes for the new characters in the series. In particular, the anxiety-inducing track "Inquisitors' Hunt" did a great job personifying the interesting narrative arc that Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) was on. Reva didn’t have a traditional villainous theme because she is as much a victim as she is an antagonist; having a female composer add to one of the most complex female characters in the Star Wars saga was very important.

Andor has arguably been the biggest departure in tone thus far in the Star Wars franchise, and Nicholas Britell’s music has barely any notes of what Williams did. Andor is a thriller more than it's an adventure, and Britell’s subtle, anxiety-inducing underscoring helps show what a constant state of fear all the subjects of the Empire are in. Cassian doesn’t have a traditional hero’s fanfare because he’s not ready to accept his importance quite yet; however, we do get an interesting remix of the classic “Binary Sunset” theme in A New Hope in "Daughter of Ferrix" when he reflects on his mother’s death. Both Luke and Cassian looked out at a sunset as they contemplated their next steps, but their situations could not have been more different.

Changes are Essential for Longevity

The Star Wars franchise has to grow and evolve, as we’ve seen that relying solely on nostalgia isn’t going to draw in any new fans. By utilizing old iconography, characters, themes, and even Williams’ music, the saga is hearkening back to its “greatest hits” more than it’s paving its future. No one is ever going to forget Williams’ music, but it’s important for the saga to be shaped by new and more diverse voices. Their music isn’t any better, it just simply adds a new perspective.

Hopefully, the next few years of the Star Wars saga will be exciting; we have The Acolyte, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and more The Mandalorian and Andor coming soon. If these shows succeed in showing us different corners of the universe, they will hopefully deliver music that matches their radical reinvention of the Star Wars saga.