Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is primarily regarded as the film that essentially “saved” the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as it fixed many of the issues present in the previous two installments directed by George Lucas. While much of the dialogue and strange tonal dissonance had not improved, the third chapter in Lucas’ prequel trilogy certainly did not skimp out on the action, as it includes more lightsaber duels than any other film in the franchise.

There are certainly a lot of fans of the intense Senate duel between Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Yoda (Frank Oz) on Coruscant. Still, the fight between former allies Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor)is arguably the emotional center point of the entire trilogy. While it’s hard to focus on anything but the spinning lightsaber blades during this amazing scene, the name “Mustafar” has a deep connection to religion and prophecy.

Mustafar Is More Important Than You Think

Close

Ever since the release of the original film in 1977 (Star Wars: A New Hope), Lucas had been teasing that a young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader had dueled on a volcanic planet, resulting in the latter being nearly burned to death, and forced to wear a mechanical suit of armor to protect what remained of his body. The name “Mustafar” is derived from the Arabic word for “Mustafa,” which refers to being chosen or appointed. This clearly comes into play during the scene in Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, as Obi-Wan iconically screams, “You were the Chosen One!” at his former padawan after he leaves him to die.

Using a phrase relating to a messiah is ironic, as it is at this point in the Star Wars franchise where Anakin’s relationship to the mysterious Jedi prophecy is under the most skepticism. One of the reasons that Yoda and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) agree to let a young Anakin (Jake Lloyd) join the Jedi Order in Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace was so that he may fulfill an ancient prophecy of someone who will bring balance to the force. Anakin’s fall on Mustafar indicates that he is about to experience much more suffering, as it initiates his complete transition into Darth Vader. However, Anakin doesn’t fully attain a messianic status until Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, in which he overthrows Palpatine to save his son, Luke (Mark Hamill), from death.

The ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Trilogy Is Filled With Religious Symbolism

The Star Wars prequel trilogy is filled with references to world religions, as the nature of an all-powerful force that binds together all living creatures has many similarities with Buddhism; the secular nature of the Jedi Order can also be compared to Buddhist monks that choose to cleanse their life of any distractions, including romantic relationships. Anakin is given several messianic qualities relating to Christianity, as we see in The Phantom Menace when his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August), reveals to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) that she was a virgin at the time of his birth. Although some have speculated that this miraculous conception has something to do with an ancient Sith conspiracy to create life (which Palpatine briefly refers to when discussing “The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise”), the exact nature of his parentage has not ever been explicitly revealed by Lucas.

If anything, this confirms that Lucas has always wanted to have that symmetry within the franchise's story. Destiny has always been the driving force in the franchise, and seeing that Anakin, the Chosen One, has his rebirth on Mustafar makes us appreciate the work he did on the Prequel trilogy even more. It's like poetry; it rhymes.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is streaming on Disney+ worldwide.

Watch on Disney+