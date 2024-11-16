Throughout its nearly 50-year existence, Star Wars has produced more than its fair share of memorable moments that have stood the test of time. One of those moments is the original Star Wars poster, which features Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), holding a bright, beaming lightsaber with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) standing below him. Iron Studios has faithfully recreated this signature moment to a T, showing Luke and Leia standing on a rock together exactly as they do on the poster. The new Iron Studios Star Wars figure was announced on the company’s official Instagram page and is now available to pre-order for a retail price of $449.99, expecting to launch worldwide and be shipping out sometime in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios has been on a strong run of late, releasing several new batches of figures from the biggest entertainment franchises, like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and more. One of the most recent notable figures to come of late is a Wonder Woman collectible, showing the iconic DC hero and Justice League member wielding the Lasso of Truth, her faithful tool to make even the hardiest of foes tell the truth. Iron Studios also continued its DC partnership with a new Hawkman figure based on his appearance in DC Comics instead of the version of the character Aldis Hodge brings to life in Black Adam (2022), the DCEU film that has since been largely discarded. Iron Studios also dipped its toes into the horror genre by giving signature Halloween killer Michael Myers his own figure, which was part of the same drop that also gifted a figure to X-Men team member Jean Grey in her White Phoenix form.

What ‘Star Wars’ Projects Are Coming Soon?

The next project on the Star Wars slate is Skeleton Crew, the Disney+ series starring Jude Law that will see four kids wandering the galaxy after their home planet is destroyed. Following Skeleton Crew early next year is Andor Season 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the first season of Andor, which earned a 96% score from critics and an 87% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and is largely considered one of the best Star Wars projects ever made. Season 2 will be released on April 22, 2025.

The new Iron Studios Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia figure is now available for pre-order on IronStudios.com.

