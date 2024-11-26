Hasbro has revealed new figures from their Black Series based on Star Wars, and they will be inspired by the best moments seen in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series. The Gift the Galaxy campaign continues with the holidays looming in the distance. The new figures are based on Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and a Clone Trooper from the 212th Battalion. For devoted fans of the franchise, it would be easy to recognize the 212th Battalion as the clone troopers Obi-Wan was in charge of during the events of the animated show.

The new figures based on The Clone Wars are available for pre-order now, with the product being launched during the spring of next year. The cost of the collectibles currently sits at $44.99 (USD) as an approximate retail price. Just before the holidays arrive, collectors will have the opportunity to place their deposit on the Black Series additions that bring the magic of The Clone Wars to life. The Obi-Wan figure will include a Jedi lightsaber, while the Clone Trooper from the 212th Battalion will bring his signature blaster. It's time for collectors to return to the biggest battles of The Clone Wars with the new Hasbro Black Series figures.

The Hasbro Star Wars Black Series has been around for many years, giving collectors the opportunity to commemorate some of their favorite moments from stories such as The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. The collection has launched many action figures, but vehicle replicas and lightsabers have also been made available for customers. With upcoming seasons of Andor and Ahsoka currently in development for Disney+, there's no doubt that Hasbro will continue to produce these figures for years to come.

What Was 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' About?

Close

Star Wars: The Clone Wars filled the gap between the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and the tragedy that took place in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. The animated series also introduced Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). The character has become one of the most beloved additions to the franchise, with Rosario Dawson portraying the live-action version of the powerful warrior. Star Wars: The Clone Wars ran for seven seasons before the series was brought to a close on Disney+.

The new Hasbro Star Wars Black Series figures will be launched in the spring of next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Disney+