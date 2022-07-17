When it comes to Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are many of us who love him so much and believe that he's a perfect character. And with the release of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans got a whole new look at Old Ben as McGregor return to the series after all this time. With that return comes a new line of toys and memorabilia to celebrate McGregor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, including a brand new 1/6 scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure from Hot Toys!

The figure is also "complete with the DX eyeball posing feature, allowing fans to add a new level of realism to their figure display." But that's not all, the figure has a wide array of extra features that include: "an LED light-up lightsaber with an interchangeable blade to emulate the lightsaber in motion, a blaster pistol, an L0-LA59™ droid, Obi-Wan's binoculars, a holoprojector, a Bail Organa™ hologram miniature, and even a rocky diorama base on which to recreate Obi-Wan’s showdown with Darth Vader™!"

If you get the special edition version of the figure, you also get Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber hilt and a box as bonus items exclusively for collectors. So you can have all the emotional feels as you see Obi-Wan with Ani's lightsaber given the new wave of feelings you might have because of what Vader said to Obi-Wan in the final battle of the series.

Image via Hot Toys

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Composer Natalie Holt on Adding Her Sound to the Star Wars Universe

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a beautiful dive into the relationship between McGregor's Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Anakin/Vader and gave fans closure to their relationship that we didn't even know we actually needed. The series was a deep dive into the pain that was caused by the events of Revenge of the Sith and then reopened with Obi-Wan Kenobi. And now a figure like this one that shows just how in pain Obi-Wan is? Perfection.

Much like all Hot Toys figures, it is a perfect likeness to McGregor. The same beard and flowy hair mixed with McGregor's charm — it's a lethal combination and somehow the figure captures that essence and brings us the Obi-Wan we know and love. So make sure to get yours and experience the beauty (and the pain) of Obi-Wan Kenobi in your collection.

You can get both the 1/6 scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure and the special edition version of it for pre-order right now at Sideshow​​​​​​. Check out images of the new figure below, and then get your Obi-Wan fix with our interview with McGregor: