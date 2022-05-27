The first two episodes of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' are available now on Disney+.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi now streaming on Disney+, the curiosity of many fans will be satisfied when it comes to seeing old favorites Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) reprise their iconic roles from the Star Wars prequels. But the series isn't just a reunion for old, familiar faces. The series offers plenty of new characters to fall in love with and be intrigued by, and none stand out quite as much as Moses Ingram's fierce, driven Inquisitor Reva, also known as the Third Sister.

Though Ingram would not have described herself as a hardcore Star Wars fan prior to joining the Galaxy Far, Far Away, when speaking to Collider ahead of the series' world premiere, she did say that the very enthusiastic reception she received at the Lucasfilm Showcase panel was incredible.

Ingram appeared at the panel alongside McGregor, Christensen, and showrunner Deborah Chow to talk about what it was like to revisit such well-known characters, before announcing that the first two episodes would premiere at Star Wars Celebration that evening.

Of her preparation for the role, Ingram said:

"My research started with the prequels, just to line up in the timeline with what has happened versus what's about to happen. And in my own time, music plays a huge part. Having a backstory and memories that I've made up to recall while we're working all play together."

Reva has been something of a mystery for Star Wars fans, particularly those who know that the Inquisitors — Jedi hunters working for Darth Vader — were all once Jedi themselves. This hints at perhaps a tragic, or at the very least heartbreaking backstory for Reva, and the other Inquisitors.

When asked what song would be at the top of Reva's playlist, which she felt really exemplified her character, Ingram did not hesitate before naming "Girls In The Hood" by Meghan Thee Stallion.

In addition to Ingram, McGregor, and Christensen, the series also stars Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, and Jimmy Smits, who once again appears as Bail Organa. The cast also includes Star Wars newcomers Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, Vivien Lyra Blair, Kumail Nanjiani, Indrira Varma, Rya Khilstet, and Simone Kessell.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+.

