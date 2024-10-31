Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most beloved figure in Star Wars history, but his origin was not always so cut and dry. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, Star Wars artist Iain McCaig revealed George Lucas’ original intentions for the character. Debuting for audiences in Star Wars: A New Hope, Alec Guinness played the character reluctantly before Ewan McGregor took up the mantle in the Star Wars prequels. McGregor’s portrayal of the young padawan who follows his Master Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) directive to care for young Anakin (later played by Hayden Christensen) is a high point of the series. His duel with Darth Maul (Ray Park) in the first prequel is iconic and McGregor has gone on to reprise the character many times over. But this familiar story of Obi-Wan taking Anakin under his wing could have been much different, as McCaig told StarWars.com.

“For a time, the older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon. It was very poignant that at the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master’s quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan. That’s why when you see Alec Guinness in A New Hope, he puts his hood down and goes, ‘Obi-Wan? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard….’ Because he’s not Obi-Wan, he’s Qui-Gon. And right at the end, George changed it.”

This twist would have added more intrigue to the Star Wars prequels that have become more widely accepted recently. However, this may not have been in the best interest of the trilogy.

Obi-Wan Would Have Been a Different Character in ‘Star Wars’

The Star Wars prequels already had a lot going on under the hood even before this revelation. George Lucas implemented an entire Republic not yet before seen in the franchise. Queen of Naboo and later Senator, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), was often involved in political intrigue, which was an obvious metaphor for American politics of the time. Adding one more layer may have been a bridge too far.

Changing Obi-Wan’s identity also would have changed his character completely. While Lucas could not have known how Ewan McGregor’s interpretation of Obi-Wan would go on to be embraced, it’s for the better that this decision never took root. Obi-Wan’s appearance, not just in live-action but, in Dave Filoni’s animated series such as The Clone Wars, has cemented his bond with Anakin and shown more sides to the character. Changing his identity would have made him a different character and pushed him to make different choices. This twist also does not add anything substantial to the narrative. It would be a twist solely for shock value and confuse the central conflict. While surprising, Obi-Wan should remain unbesmirched by a different identity. Viewers can revisit all of McGregor’s – and Guinness' – appearances by streaming Star Wars content on Disney+.

