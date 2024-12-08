If there's a fan favorite Star Wars character out there aside from Darth Vader, it's Obi-Wan Kenobi. He's starred in some of the most iconic moments in the entire franchise and whether he's live-action, animated, old, or young, Obi-Wan Kenobi surely brings some of the best Star Wars to both the big and silver screens, which are incredibly rewatchable.

Some of them are fights and others are dialogue scenes, but in general, they're a portion of the most monumental Star Wars moments. Multiple actors have helped bring the character to life and each added to the scenes in their own way to enhance them, tenfold. Whether it be fan favorite Ewan McGregor, the original Alec Guinness or the iconic voice of James Arnold Taylor.

10 "Another happy landing!"

'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

If there's anything that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) brings to the table in the Prequel trilogy, it's some hilarious quips. One of his best comes in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith when he, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) crash a large Cruiser in spectacular fashion.

Once the Cruiser smashes into the ground below, the Jedi master quips, "Another happy landing!" This is hilarious not only because of how much it obviously contrasts the event that just happened, but it also implies that Obi-Wan has had other "happy landings" in the past, which makes for an even funnier moment. Everyone loves a good quip from this Jedi.

9 "These aren't the droids you're looking for."

'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

One of Obi-Wan's (Alec Guinness) most iconic moments and quotable lines is when he pulls a Jedi Mind Trick on a Stormtrooper saying, "These aren't the droids you're looking for." Not only is the moment just generally legendary, but it was the first time audiences got to see the power of the Jedi, beneath the lightsabers and physical action.

The Jedi Mind Trick is one of the most important and popular Force powers depicted in the Star Wars franchise. People reference this quote all the time, not just because it's a humorous moment of Obi-Wan pulling a fast one, but because it truly is such an important scene and without it, the franchise wouldn't be the same.

8 Obi-Wan Duels Darth Maul and Savage Opress

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

Image via Disney+

One of the best things about Star Wars: The Clone Wars (and why people love it so much) is that it adds a plethora of depth to character arcs and relationships. Some of the best arcs in the series have to do with Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Darth Maul's (Sam Witwer) infamous relationship. If one were to just watch the films, they'd never realize that after Maul murders Obi-Wan's mentor, they'd have a long-running rivalry throughout the Clone Wars.

Of the numerous fights between the two, one of the greatest is when he faces off with Maul and his Dathomirian Nightbrother, Savage Opress (Clancy Brown). Everyone loves a good 2-on-1 fight. Seeing these two Sith Lords face off against the Jedi Master is a great representation of how truly powerful he is.

Your changes have been saved Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2008 Creator Cast Sam Witwer Matt Lanter , james arnold taylor , Ashley Eckstein Dee Bradley Baker , Matthew Wood , Tom Kane , Catherine Taber , Terrence Carson , Corey Burton , Nika Futterman , Katee Sackhoff Rating Seasons 7 Studio Story By Dave Filoni Writers Dave Filoni , George Lucas Network Disney Channel Streaming Service(s) Dis Franchise(s) Star Wars Directors Dave Filoni Showrunner Dave Filoni Expand

7 Obi-Wan Kenobi Faces Off With Darth Vader on the Death Star

'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)