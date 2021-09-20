It looks like we’re one step closer to finally seeing Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi on our television screens. The Star Wars series of the same name has been the talk of the town since it was announced, and with the show shooting over the summer, fans have been clamoring for any news of the new series.

And while any details of the show’s plot are being kept tightly under lock and key, returning star Ewan McGregor has confirmed that the production has wrapped filming, meaning we’re that much closer to seeing just what everyone’s favorite Jedi got up to between the fall of the Republic and meeting young Luke Skywalker.

On the heels of his win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys, McGregor was asked about the status of the series and whether he could reveal anything about it. While he couldn’t say anything of the plot, he was able to confirm that the series has wrapped filming and that fans have something special to look forward to.

In McGregor's words:

“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun — I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint. I think it’s gonna be good. I had a really good time making it, and worked with some really wonderful people, lovely people. The new technology we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”

McGregor is not the only cast member from the Star Wars prequels to return for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen, much beloved by fans for playing the young Anakin Skywalker, is set to return to a galaxy far, far away, this time as the ominous figure of Darth Vader — a pairing long time fans have been clamoring to see reunited for years. Also returning to the cast are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, along with a host of new faces, including Indira Varma, Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Benny Safdie, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

No release date has been announced for the series, but given the show’s late summer wrap, it looks like Star Wars fans can expect Kenobi to arrive exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2022. Check out McGregor’s full statement below:

