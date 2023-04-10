As Star Wars is headed towards a new era on the big screen, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy reassures fans that the opening crawl in front of the upcoming movies is here to stay. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly at Star Wars Celebration Europe, the executive talked about how the crawl is a known trademark of the franchise, and that any future installment flying toward the big screen would include its own version of it. The conversation came within the context of some very exciting reveals the studio shared over the course of the weekend.

The first out of the three new stories announced at Celebration will be directed by James Mangold, and it will explore the origin story of the first Jedi the galaxy ever saw. While The Last Jedi explored why the Order needed to change to avoid past mistakes and Revenge of the Sith illustrated their downfall, audiences will be taken centuries into the past to see how the Jedi came to be, and why their role was so important for thousands of years to come. Not a lot of details were shared regarding the project, but with Mangold behind the camera, solid character work can be expected from the film.

The second movie announced during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel was a project directed by Dave Filoni set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The movie is meant to wrap up the storylines established throughout The Mandalorian and all of its spin-offs, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. The New Republic will face off against what is left of the Empire, years before evil took the name of the First Order. Hopefully, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will be safe when the conflict is resolved before they fall against the forces of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Daisy Ridley is Coming Back as Rey

Perhaps the most shocking announcement of the presentation was the fact that Daisy Ridley is coming back to the role of Rey. After leading the sequel trilogy, the character is returning in a story directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set fifteen years after she was last seen in The Rise of Skywalker. Rey will be in charge of building a new Jedi Order, but she will face some obstacles along the way. The lonely girl from Jakku with big dreams saved the galaxy, but lost most of her found family in the process. Now, she will get a new opportunity of finishing her story on her own terms.

