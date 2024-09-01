The Big Picture Perfecting the iconic opening crawl for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope presented several challenges for George Lucas.

His original attempt to set the stage for his film took too long, needing significant revisions to become the opening crawl we recognize.

Clashing with the Hollywood guilds over the placement of the credits ended with Lucas leaving the Director's Guild, impacting the directors for future Star Wars films.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” The score by John Williams blasts out as the yellow font opening crawl appears somewhere in space, helping audiences catch up on key backstory lore in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. So much has happened already in this space opera, and so much is about to. It’s one of the most famous moments of the Skywalker Saga, and despite it being such a small part of the film, it was one more thing that stressed out its creator, George Lucas. There was plenty of behind-the-scenes drama in making Star Wars, but the revolutionary special effects weren’t the only cause of trouble. A few paragraphs prove just as hard for Lucas to figure out.

Looking back on what went down decades later, the problems surrounding the opening crawl were part of larger issues that affected A New Hope, back when that subtitle wasn’t attached yet. Lucas and his crew struggled to make it the spectacular sci-fi fantasy it needed to be, with a rough cut that needed a faster pace and energy. As for the opening crawl, getting the words just right was one challenge, but filming it was another, and there was the legal trouble that followed in the direct sequel that saw Lucas and the Hollywood system clash.

The Rough Cut of ‘Star Wars’ Wasn’t That Exciting

George Lucas knew he wanted to include the prologue in the original Star Wars as a nod to Flash Gordon to recreate the feelings of anticipation for what was to come. Unable to make his own adaptation of the movie serials he grew up on, Lucas put nostalgic influences from it into his tale of lightsabers, a binary sunset, and the Death Star, but major revisions were needed to fix the opening crawl. From the 2007 book The Making of Star Wars by J. W. Rinzler, the original text was dense, with two paragraphs giving context to the First Galactic Empire and Jedi Knights before getting to the current events of A New Hope. During the infamous screening of a rough cut that Lucas held for his friends, the opening crawl was one point of scrutiny.

Among the filmmaker friends that attended this screening were Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg. It's become a legendary part of Star Wars history, where Spielberg was the only supportive friend who provided reassuring comments, and De Palma was blunt and harshly critical. Reportedly, during the screening, De Palma was claimed to have said, "The first act, where are we? Who are these fuzzy guys? Who are these guys dressed up like the Tin Man from Oz? What kind of movie are you making here?" That wasn't all. He deemed the opening narration as being too long and overly complicated. From The Making of Star Wars, the passages from the script's third draft were seen during this screening, and both De Palma and screenwriter Jay Cocks rewrote the opening crawl for clarity and to bring the excitement Lucas desired.

The Original ‘Star Wars’ Opening Crawl Needed To Be Rewritten

The original first paragraph proclaimed, “The Republic Galactica is dead. Ruthless trader barons, driven by greed and the lust for power, have replaced enlightenment with oppression, and the “rule of the people” with the First Galactic Empire.” It’s a mouth full and doesn’t quite introduce audiences into the world, unlike the rewritten, simplified first paragraph fans now know: “It is a period of civil war. Rebel spaceships, striking from a hidden base, have won their first victory over the evil Galactic Empire.” The words instantly pull audiences into this galaxy far, far away, becoming one of many iconic moments of the original film and the franchise. Like everything else seen in Star Wars, capturing the opening crawl onscreen was a practical achievement.

Before digital technology helped make the process so much easier, footage of the crawl had to be filmed by hand. The Making of Star Wars described how it was done. The lens board had to be tilted to achieve the proper fading effect of the letters, and at least six takes were filmed to ensure the logo faded out correctly and the roll-up looked good. George Lucas remembered how Fox had concerns about the opening crawl. In J. W. Rinzler’s book, the director shared that the studio was trying to replace the crawl with a narrator due to concerns that kids wouldn’t be able to read it as it moved up the screen. “But they’re going to have to learn to read sooner or later. Maybe Star Wars will give them some incentive,” Lucas said.

The Highs and Lows of the ‘Star Wars’ Opening Crawl

Nowadays, it’s impossible to imagine the main trilogies not kicking off its story with John Williams’ “Main Title” playing over the floating yellow words. It’s become such an integral part of the franchise that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced its return in movies. When Spaceballs or Family Guy created their parodies, they didn’t forget to have fun with a goofy opening crawl — in Family Guy’s case, one that went off the rails very quickly. When the 1977 film was released, it was unusual for movies to hold off presenting cast and crew credits until the end. The guilds of Hollywood allowed it, but it wasn’t until the next movie that Lucas faced backlash from this creative decision.

In the documentary Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy, Steven Spielberg described Lucas as “an independent filmmaker who was always extremely proud that he had very few attachments to Hollywood.” That would become harder for Lucas to avoid when 1973’s American Graffiti (that he directed) turned into a box office success and earned two Academy Awards. But it was nearly impossible when Star Wars became the blockbuster it did. When Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was released in May 1980, an incident made it clear that George Lucas still preferred to have “very few attachments to Hollywood.” The Director’s Guild and the Writer’s Guild, both of which Lucas was a part of, were upset at the credit placement for Empire Strikes Back’s director Irvin Kershner.

‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Was George Lucas’ Final Straw with Hollywood

In J. W. Rinzler’s sequel book on the sequel, The Making of The Empire Strikes Back, the final pages touch on the conflict. The DGA fined Lucas $250,000 in penalties due to what they deemed to be several violations, one being they believed Lucas credited himself with the appearance of "Lucasfilm" at the movie's start but no credit for Kershner until the end. Rinzler wrote, "The problem for the DGA was that the film had been made by Lucas' English production company and was subject only to that country's union rules, which had been followed. Because the DGA was therefore unable to sue Lucasfilm, they turned around and fined their own member, Kershner, $25,000." Empire of Dreams mentioned how the DGA and the WGA even tried to pull the Star Wars sequel from theaters.

Lucas paid off the fines, including those placed on Kershner, a friend who had also been his supportive college professor. The reaction from the DGA made Lucas angry enough that he left the guilds he belonged to out of frustration at the Hollywood system. His exit caused a problem when it came time for who Lucas could pick for the director of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Unable to select guild members, like Kershner or even his first choice, Steven Spielberg, Lucas chose Welsh director Richard Marquand, praising him for his​​​​​​​ WWII thriller he made starring Donald Sutherland. But A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back wasn’t the first time a Hollywood film had changed the order of where the credits appeared, and even current films have continued to mess with what audiences may be expecting.

‘Star Wars’ Is Not the Only Movie To Have a Stylized Opening

A famous sci-fi film that was pre-Star Wars would be 2001: A Space Odyssey, and it didn’t have an opening credit sequence. Stanley Kubrick forced audiences to sit in patience and possible existential dread while an unsettling score grew in intensity on a black screen. Opening credits haven’t stopped becoming a controversy, either. Tár shook up audiences with how it introduced its story with a lengthy credits sequence that director Todd Field explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times how he organized it, saying, “the last is first in the beginning of the credits and the curtain call credits at the end of the film are meant exclusively for the onscreen performers and the three primary people who assisted those performers in the making of the music.”

Similar to Fox’s reaction to Lucas, Tár’s distributor, Focus Features, worried the extensive credits would bother audiences, and Field knew it might, “But that level of disorientation was intentional.” Whether it’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars, or Tár, these films used their opening credits (or lack thereof) to settle audiences into the worlds they would be watching. They prepared viewers to be patient or to be fueled by excitement. The latter is true of the opening crawl in Star Wars, but while it was a thrill for audiences, the stress behind it gave George Lucas, one too many headaches when he already had a galactic-sized plate of other worries to deal with.

