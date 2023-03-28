It's undeniable that Order 66 is a defining moment for the Star Wars franchise. The stories before it set up the tragedy, and everything that follows is a direct result of the event. The tragedy is a turning point for the galaxy, moving it from the Republic to the Imperial Era. Order 66 is a piece of lore necessary for fans to understand as it ties into all Star Wars content. Also known as the Jedi Purge, this event changed so much for the world, and its importance cannot be overstated. The ultimate end of Palpatine's long-held plan was tragic for both the clone soldiers who lost their volition and the Jedi who were annihilated by their trusted allies. The destruction caused by Order 66 allowed the Empire to rise and take over.

With the Jedi's numbers depleted, and the limited survivors on the run, the Empire was able to emerge uncontested. The galaxy-altering event is familiar to all fans. Notably, it serves as the end of the prequel trilogy. But the information surrounding Order 66 is scattered and revealed slowly in different pieces of content. As is seen in Star Wars Episode III: The Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Clone Wars Season 7, The Bad Batch Season 1, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now The Mandalorian Season 3, the story of Order 66 has been told from many different perspectives, but considering it was a calculated attack that happened all around the galaxy, it needs to be. Each new depiction gives more information about the chaotic event and better insight into the characters who experienced it.

What Happened?

Image via Lucasfilm

The name "Order 66" comes from the secretive clone protocol that labeled all as Jedi traitors to the Republic and sentenced them to execution. The order was built into an inhibitor chip in the clones' brains, so following the instruction was compulsory. Few knew about the programming, and it was the Sith's ultimate plan to use it against the Jedi, which worked. When, in Revenge of the Sith, the suspicious Jedi attempt to arrest Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), he uses it as an excuse to deploy Order 66 and wipe out the Jedi. Everywhere from the Jedi Temple to the far reaches of the Republic's army, the clones turned on their Generals. Revenge of the Sith shows Anakin (Hayden Christensen) killing the younglings, Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) narrow escape, Yoda's (Frank Oz) survival, and the deaths of many Jedi such as Aayla Secura (Amy Allen), Ki-Adi-Mundi (Silas Carson), and Plo Koon (Matt Sloan). The Clone Wars shows much of the same, but it includes Ahsoka Tano's (Ashley Eckstein) escape, with the help of Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), after she removed his inhibitor chip.

The Bad Batch replays the event in its opening, showing that the modified clones are less susceptible to the order than their "reg" counterparts. In the episode, Depa Billaba (Archie Panjabi) is killed by her clone unit, but with the help of a confused Clone Force 99, her padawan escapes. The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series shows Reva's (Moses Ingram) experience with a more in-depth look at the youngling's murder. Reva managed to fake her death, lying among the bodies of her fellow students. Finally, the third season of The Mandalorian shows how Grogu was rescued from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. A team of several Jedi led by Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) sacrifice themselves to get him out and on a ship to somewhere safer. Each of these specific instances shows the desperation of the Jedi in their hopeless situation. With their allies turning on them so suddenly, it's amazing how many made it out, but even so, Order 66 was full of blood and tragedy.

Perspectives of the Event

Image via Disney+

The story explores two different perspectives on Order 66: the Jedi and the clones. In this case, both major players in the event and both victims. The most obvious is the Jedi, suddenly betrayed by their fellow soldiers. The few survivors left scared and unsure who to trust. Undoubtedly, the Jedi are the losers in this situation, but that doesn't make the clones winners. Though clones survived, they lost a piece of themselves. The proud soldiers of the Republic were unable to stop themselves from turning on their leaders and friends. Order 66 is a tragedy for everyone involved, except perhaps the Sith Lord who pulled the strings. The Clone Wars series shines a light on that reality by highlighting the relationship between Jedi and clone troopers, showing their friendships and the trust that they shared while the audience knew the end. The show even allowed one clone, ARC trooper Fives, to learn of and nearly reveal the scheme before his death. Due to a malfunctioning chip, Order 66 was activated early in Tup. Believing it to be sabotage from their enemy, Fives investigated, learning the truth but had no proof. He was subsequently killed before he could get anyone to believe him.

The Aftermath of Order 66

Image via Disney+

After the initial strike of Order 66, the Jedi population was greatly culled, yet a few survived. The few remaining Jedi went into hiding around the galaxy, but they were still not safe. The Empire makes Inquisitors hunt and eliminate the remaining Jedi to complete the purge. Though ultimately, some survive, it takes many years and an entire rebellion before they can be free again. The clone troopers faced issues afterward as well. With their usefulness used up, the Empire started to phase them out, but more than that, many clones were horrified by their actions, yet anyone who spoke against the Empire was found and killed.

The early days of Empire rule were difficult for all clones, as the Empire's original scapegoats. But the biggest change after Order 66 was in the government. Without any opposition, Palpatine turns the Republic into the Empire and assumes ultimate power. The Empire rises quickly in the aftermath of Order 66 to become the tyrannical government for which they are remembered as. With the annihilation of the Jedi as the Empire's first act, they continue the violent streak as they claim power throughout the galaxy. Once the protectors of the people, the Jedi are nowhere to be seen, allowing the Empire to commit any acts of violence they will, and the Empire takes advantage as it conquers the defenseless galaxy.