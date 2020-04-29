Check Out These Excellent ‘Star Wars’ Original Trilogy Posters by Florey

If you’re looking for some cool Star Wars posters to spruce up your décor, you’ll want to take a look at these original trilogy posters by Florey. The artwork, sold by Bottleneck Gallery and released in conjunction with Acme Archives, centers on Luke’s journey from farm boy on Tatooine to his Jedi training on Dagobah to being a Jedi Knight confronting the Emperor on the Death Star where Luke thought, “Once I take the Emperor down, that will be the end of it and there’s no way he will come back through convoluted and contrived circumstances. Yep. This is the end of Emperor Palpatine.”

The posters will come in regular editions and variant editions. The regular editions are a run of 225 and cost $40 each or $115 for the set. The variant editions (the ones done in monochromatic tones) at a run of 125 and cost $45 each or $130 for the set. All posters measure 12 x 24 inches.

Check out the posters below. They will go on sale at Bottleneck Gallery at 12pm ET today.