Gather the whole family and fire up your podracer, because Audible has a thrilling new adventure for Star Wars fans following Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The audiobook service has unveiled a new story titled Star Wars: Padawan's Pride, set to explore the dangerous and cutthroat underground world of podracing through the Jedi master and his young Padawan three years after the events of Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace. Tension runs high between the two as they take on an important mission on behalf of the Jedi Council to locate a missing Rebel spy on the Moons of Varl. To set the stage for the dynamic the iconic pair share, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek that sees a rebellious Anakin run afoul of his master while tearing into space in a Delta-7B interceptor.

The clip opens with Anakin evading civilian transports and navigating tunnels to reach the vastness of space above Coruscant all while Kenobi was, supposedly, asleep. Determined to enjoy his freedom away from his master, he comes oh so close to having the vast reaches of space at his fingertips until the comms come to life and Obi-Wan's voice rings through. We hear the flustered young Jedi try to paint himself as an innocent little rebel, but it's no use against his wise master, especially with an equally unamused Plo Koon at the scene. Although not a preview of the high-stakes action ahead, it's an important scene illustrating the relationship between the two and how much young Anakin has to learn about what it means to be a Padawan.

Authored by Bryan Q. Miller — best known for his work on DC Comics' Batgirl and Teen Titans and The CW's Smallville — in partnership with Disney Lucasfilm Press, Padawan's Pride is all about Anakin's journey to maturity under Kenobi while on their dangerous galactic adventure. Their goal is to infiltrate a podracing circuit run by a Varl crime lord suspected of keeping the Rebel spy as his prisoner. Using the skills at the high-speed sport that earned him his freedom, Anakin poses as a young hotshot racer on the rise with Obi-Wan as his attendant, sparking tension between the two. Things only get more treacherous as Obi-Wan is forced to leave Varl behind, leaving Anakin alone to take on one deadly race after another with both his and the spy's fate on the line. Expect action, deception, and lessons aplenty as master and apprentice are put to a test that will push their Jedi skills to the limit.

'Star Wars: Padawan's Pride' Fleshes Out the Prequel Era

The Star Wars canon has demonstrated time and again the layers of Anakin Skywalker as he grows into a powerful Jedi whose fears are twisted by Palpatine for a darker purpose. While shows like The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka further explored his relationships and tragic turn to the Dark Side beyond the prequel trilogy, his younger years under Kenobi between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones have mostly been confined to comics like the Star Wars: Age of Republic series and other material. Even there, however, it's still a relatively unexplored time that tracks their evolution from master and apprentice into brothers in arms. At 3 hours and 57 minutes, Padawan's Pride promises a digestible, family-friendly listen-in on an adventure that strengthens their bond narrated by Kevin Kemp.

Star Wars: Padawan's Pride is available to access through Audible now for $16 individually or for free with a subscription. It's one of several offerings the service has on the service, alongside the two Star Wars: Adventures in Wild Space collections and the Star Wars Storybook Collection full of stories from the original and prequel trilogies. Check out our exclusive sneak preview in the player above.

Image via Audible

