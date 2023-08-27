The Big Picture Bring the power of the dark side home with an incredibly life-like Emperor Palpatine bust, complete with haunting yellow eyes and a Death Star-themed base.

Limited to only 1000 pieces, this detailed half-scale portrait measures approximately 10 inches tall and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Emperor Palpatine Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust is available for pre-order for $200, with a maximum of 2 units per account.

There are certain characters in the Star Wars canon who just instantly send a chill down your spin. In a lot of cases, like in Rogue One, that skill belongs to Darth Vader (but we do love Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker very much). But the character who really has managed to terrify the hearts and minds of fans of the galaxy far far away has been Emperor Palpatine, the Sith lord who helped Anakin Skywalker rise to his full power as Darth Vader.

Played by Ian McDiarmid in the original trilogy and beyond, McDiarmid's performance is legendary for a reason and fans still love the power of the dark side that the Emperor inflicts on the galaxy before him. And now you can bring that power home with a brand-new figure from Gentle Giant LTD! Giving fans an incredibly life-like bust of the Emperor, the figure has the yellow eyes of Palpatine in full display for all his haunting glory.

You can bring him home and watch as he controls the galactic empire with the help of Darth Vader. And this "detailed ½ scale portrait of the man behind the formation of the Empire and the destruction of the Jedi order measures approximately 10 inches tall and sits atop a Death Star-themed base. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

The Power of the Dark Side in Your Collection

The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ - Emperor Palpatine™ Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust is available for pre-order currently for $200 and will ship only 2 units per account. So if you want to have two of the Emperor to smooch each other, you can in theory make that happen. Still, it is a beautiful figure that will haunt my dreams for days to come. Pre-order yours from Gentle Giant LTD today!