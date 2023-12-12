The Big Picture Hasbro is releasing a new set of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace figures in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary next year.

As time inexorably marches on, Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace turns 25 next year. Hasbro is ready to celebrate with a new multi-pack of figures from their popular Retro Collection.

Gizmodo has a first look at the new set, which features six figures from the 1999 film: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, and a Battle Droid. The set is from Hasbro's Retro Collection, which features Star Wars figures designed in the style of their original Kenner Star Wars figures from the 1970s, with five points of articulation and minimal paint and accessories - although, of course, The Phantom Menace was released in 1999.

Each figure, save for Amidala, comes with an accessory; Kenobi and Jinn come with lightsabers, Binks and the Battle Droid have blaster rifles, and Maul has his signature double-bladed lightsaber. The set will come in a box designed to resemble Kenner's vintage Star Wars packaging, and inside each figure will be individually packaged on a retro-styled cardback, as well. The set will retail for $60 USD, and will be released in the spring of 2024.

What is 'The Phantom Menace'?

As it was the first new Star Wars movie in over fifteen years, and George Lucas' first directorial effort in over twenty, anticipation for The Phantom Menace in 1999 was enormous. The movie centers around two Jedi Knights, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor, respectively) who undertake a diplomatic mission to the planet Naboo. The escape the sinister Trade Federation and their army of battle droids with the planet's ruler, Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) and alien tag-along Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) in tow, ending up on the planet Tattooine, where they meet Force-sensitive slave boy Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). Soon, they have to face off against the diabolical Sith Lord Dark Maul (Ray Park), as the real "phantom menace", Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) manipulates events from afar.

Reactions to Phantom Menace were mixed at the time, with fans criticizing Lucas' awkward script, reliance on digital effects, and some unfortunate racial caricatures among the movie's new aliens. However, a generation of younger fans who grew up on Phantom Menace and its two sequels have embraced them as part of the larger fabric of Star Wars. Earlier this year, Collider's Thomas Butt argued that, of the prequel trilogy, Phantom Menace "shares the closest resemblance to Lucas' overarching vision, and ultimately, operates as the most purely cinematic."

The Retro Collection Phantom Menace multipack will be released in the spring, and will retail for $60 USD. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the somehow nearly 25-year-old trailer for The Phantom Menace below.