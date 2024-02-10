The Big Picture Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is returning to cinemas for its 25th Anniversary, bringing fans back to the galaxy far, far away.

The film explores the origins of iconic characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, offering a glimpse into the universe before the rise of the Empire.

While it was not universally beloved and faced criticism, The Phantom Menace broke box office records and made a significant contribution to expanding the Star Wars lore.

Now this is podracing! In a sentence that will make most readers suffer an existential crisis, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace is 25 years old. And to mark the occasion and send you into a spiraling chasm of life-questioning doom, Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing the film back to cinemas for a special 25th Anniversary presentation, beginning May 3.

The film revolves around two Jedi Knights, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, portrayed by Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor, who are sent on a diplomatic mission to the planet Naboo. They manage to escape the clutches of the nefarious Trade Federation and their army of battle droids, along with Naboo's leader, Queen Padmé Amidala (played by Natalie Portman), and an eccentric native to the planet, Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), eventually landing on the planet Tattooine. There, they encounter a Force-sensitive slave boy named Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). Their journey soon leads them into a confrontation with the malevolent Sith Lord Darth Maul (Ray Park), while the sinister Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) orchestrates events from the shadows.

What Made The Release of 'The Phantom Menace' So Special?

The Phantom Menace was the first Star Wars film since Return of the Jedi in 1983, marking a 16-year hiatus. Fans were eager to return to the galaxy far, far away and learn more about the origins of characters and elements from the original trilogy. As a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, it promised to explore the backstory of iconic characters like Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker) and Emperor Palpatine, and to show the Jedi in their prime. This opportunity to see the universe before the Empire's rise was a significant draw.

However, the film was not universally beloved, not even close. Some praised its visual effects, action sequences, and John Williams' score, particularly the "Duel of the Fates" track. However, many were disappointed by the film's screenplay, direction, and some of the performances. The character Jar Jar Binks, in particular, was widely criticized and became a controversial figure among fans. That said, the film was a financial juggernaut, breaking box office records and earning over $1 billion worldwide (after a few re-releases).

Since its release, The Phantom Menace has been reevaluated by some fans, especially those who grew up with the prequel trilogy. While it remains divisive, its contribution to the saga, in terms of expanding the lore and its technological achievements, is more widely recognized.

The Phantom Menace returns to theaters on May 3. Check out the poster for the anniversary screening below.The movie is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Image via Lucasfilm

