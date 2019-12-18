The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 238 – The ‘Star Wars’ Saga

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking back at the Star Wars saga in the lead-up to The Rise of Skywalker. We start off by discussing the Original Trilogy, its popularity and then retreat into nerd culture before resorting again with the Special Editions. We then talk about the Prequel Trilogy (for a longer discussion of those movies, click on the respective links for our conversations about The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith). We then move into a discussion of the sequel trilogy and the spinoffs.

We’re saving our conversation about The Rise of Skywalker for next week’s episode, but if you’re looking to stay completely spoiler-free, you may want to hold off on this episode since we do touch on some minor spoilers for that movie.

