Star Wars has had hundreds, perhaps thousands of characters come and go in its nearly fifty years of life, with some being unique and some being forgettable. Through multiple films and TV shows, many characters have left a major mark on Star Wars' devoted fanbase, with perhaps some of the better ones coming from the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy.

The prequel trilogy marked a new era for the franchise, telling a new story that fans had been dying for more of. With this new story came a whole slew of new Jedi and Sith, as well as new bounty hunters, soldiers, politicians, and pretty much everything in between. But naturally, only a few really stood out as fan-favorites, which is often due to their impact on the narrative, their personalities, or their combat proficiency.

10 General Grievous

Portrayed by Matthew Wood

General Grievous (Matthew Wood) was formerly an esteemed Kaleesh warrior before being turned into a cyborg by the Sith, which gave him numerous advantages along with a robot-like body. Though he was not introduced in the films until Revenge of the Sith, he is an intimidating and memorable presence, even in spite of his hacking cough and stooped posture. Grievous is not Force-sensitive, yet he wields several blue and green lightsabers--up to four at a time--that he has taken from Jedi that he personally killed.

Not only is he a prolific Jedi hunter, but he is also the leader of the Separatists' droid army, and is often inaccurately referred to as a droid himself. He doesn't really appear for too long in the film, but has a much more crucial role in other TV series and such. Sure, his presence is a minor one, but Grievous still stands as being one of the more unique and interesting characters created specifically for the prequel era, providing fans with one of the most thrilling fights of the most thrilling movie.

9 Jango Fett

Portrayed by Temuera Morrison

Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) is a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and the father of the fan-favorite character from the original trilogy, Boba Fett (Daniel Logan). Jango is a highly-trained individual, and served as the basis for the Clone Troopers, with his DNA being used to create the army of the Republic, along with his son. However, Jango was no friend of the Republic, and, as bounty hunters do, did it strictly for money.

His sleek silver and blue armor make quite an appearance, and even if Jango only appears in Attack of the Clones, he is one of the coolest characters presented to the audience. It quickly becomes apparent why he was selected to be the genetic benefactor, as his skills allow him to kill multiple Jedi and nearly kill several others. He is a fearsome fighter with a variety of weapons at his disposal, a ruthless assassin, and a superb villain for the franchise.