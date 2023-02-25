While characters in both the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises might have had their fair share of tests, there was one that only Hogwarts students had to pass: being sorted into their school house. But how would the characters of the Star Wars prequels get on if they faced the Sorting Hat?

During the sorting process, the Hat looks for different traits to decide which house is best, including such things as bravery and chivalry, the key to getting into Gryffindor, or ambition and cunning, often possessed by members of Slytherin. How would fan-favorite Star Wars prequel characters fare in this iconic test?

1 Obi-Wan Kenobi - Gryffindor

Obi-Wan definitely had more than his fair share of tragedy during the prequel trilogy. His master died while he was still a Padawan, his apprentice turned to the Dark Side, and finally, the Jedi order was destroyed, tearing away everything Obi-Wan had ever known and loved.

While other Jedi may have fallen to the Dark Side, Obi-Wan never did, managing to keep his faith in the Force. He was also a loyal and courageous Jedi, definitely traits any Gryffindor would both recognize and hope to possess.

2 Anakin Skywalker - Slytherin

Coming from a disadvantaged background, Anakin started out as a selfless individual, helping anyone who needed it without thinking of what he could gain. While he was undoubtedly a powerful Jedi, his abilities made him arrogant, and he often ignored the advice of his master Obi-Wan – these were clear signs of Anakin's eventual downfall.

His ambitious nature and desire for power show key traits of a Slytherin. While it's true his fall to the Dark Side was partly out of love for Padme, he'd long believed that the Jedi Order was holding him back, and that he deserved more respect and acknowledgment.

3 Padme Amidala - Ravenclaw

One of the most competent and uncorrupted politicians in the Republic, Padme Amidala had stepped into politics at a young age as queen of Naboo. Throughout her years as Senator, she encountered some of the worst corruption and self-interest among her fellow politicians.

Possessing a keen intelligence, Padme was one of the first to recognize Palpatine's threat to the Republic. While her bravery indicates a place in Gryffindor, or Hufflepuff for her kindness and honesty, it's her intelligence that's her most striking feature, making her a clear choice for Ravenclaw.

4 Qui Gon Jinn - Hufflepuff

Image via LucasFilm

Being the Padawan of Count Dooku, Qui Gon inherited a lot of his master's ways, including his tendency towards rebelling against the Jedi Order if he felt the cause was right. Qui Gon ended up sacrificing a lot for this individuality, including the possibility of a seat on the Council.

A key characteristic of Hufflepuffs is their willingness to go it alone, even if it makes them unpopular, they trust their own judgment when making decisions. Qui Gon displayed this individuality when he chose to train Anakin, despite the Council's decision not to.

5 Jar Jar Binks - Hufflepuff

From the start, the strange character Jar Jar Binks struggled to be accepted. He was expelled from his home city and was usually considered a clown by most people he met. Along with his kindness, this might make him seem like a Hufflepuff, but there's another house where he would have fit in.

In the battle of Naboo, Jar Jar was made general of the Gungan army, leading them against the ranks of Trade Federation droids. He was very much a reluctant hero, but like the best Gryffindors, he found the courage to do what was necessary.

6 Mace Windu - Ravenclaw

Image via Lucasfilm

As the leader of the Jedi Order during the early part of the prequels, Mace Windu was involved in some of the most important events happening in the Republic at the time. He always kept his emotions firmly in check, never allowing them to cloud his judgment.

Mace Wind's belief in the Force was strong, and he allowed it to guide him. Like all Ravenclaws, he was highly intelligent and valued wisdom and knowledge greatly. This logical nature could sometimes make him appear cold and removed from others, however.

7 Count Dooku - Slytherin

Originally a powerful Jedi, Dooku became increasingly distant from the Order, believing it no longer served its purpose of protecting and helping those in need. While much of his early idealism was well-founded, he increasingly veered toward the Dark Side.

In much of Dooku's dealings as leader of the Separatists, there was always a personal ambition, a common Slytherin characteristic, along with his cunning mind and desire for power, both as a politician and as a Sith lord.

8 Shmi Skywalker - Hufflepuff

While she might have only had a small part in the story, Shmi was still extremely important. Surviving on Tatooine and being Watto's slave was hard enough, but Shmi also had to bring up her son in such a harsh environment.

Shmi showed a lot of Hufflepuff traits, including friendship, and readily helping Qui Gon and Padme when they were stranded. She was also selfless, agreeing to send Anakin to be trained as a Jedi, knowing he would have a better life if he did.

9 Jango Fett - Gryffindor

The man who provided the genetic template for the clone army was no stranger to a fight. Being a fearsome warrior and extremely successful bounty hunter, Jango Fett is one of the strongest in the Star Wars universe. He would also be one of the hardest characters to sort into their house.

While he does have some Slytherin characteristics, such as a devious nature, he wasn't overly ambitious. He also showed a remarkable amount of courage when he went head-to-head with both Obi-Wan and Mace Windu, the kind of courage that any Gryffindor would long for.

10 Darth Maul - Ravenclaw

Originally, Maul believed he would be Sidious's right hand in his plan to destroy the Jedi, but his defeat to Obi-Wan changed the course of his life drastically. He would, however, work to set up his own empire using the crime syndicates.

Although his rage and hatred sustained him, Maul was still a calm and composed individual. Ravenclaws like to think of themselves as deep thinkers, and he was no exception. He rarely acted out of emotion, remaining logical and methodical in his planning.

