Initially quite popular at the box office before facing considerable backlash, followed by a more modern reappraisal, George Lucas's Star Wars prequels are easily the most divisive of the three trilogies to date. No match for the revolutionary qualities of the original trilogy, but a far cry from the aimlessness and occasional wretchedness of the Disney Star Wars generation, the prequel films have countless dedicated admirers. A lot of people insist these movies have always simply been bad movies, too. The truth is far more complicated than that. The following definitively ranks every Star Wars prequel from worst to best.

3 'Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Starring Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen