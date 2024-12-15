Since the original Star Wars trilogy was released in 1977, the series has become a massive beloved franchise, with countless movies, TV shows, novels and more, and it only keeps expanding with each passing day. While the franchise has grown to include other characters and stories, most recently under the ownership of Disney, the original trilogy followed Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he sought to take down the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). It was created by George Lucas.

The Star Wars universe features many great characters, but few were as memorable and beloved as Princess Leia, played in the original trilogy by Carrie Fisher. She's the biological daughter of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and twin sister of Luke Skywalker, though she was adopted by Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Queen Breha (Simone Kessell) of Alderaan, which gave her the title of princess. Leia proved to be a great character from her first moments on screen, and she only got better with each additional appearance, proven by her most rewatchable moments.

10 Leia Meets the Ewoks

'Star Wars - Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via Lucasfilm

In Return of the Jedi, after Leia crashes her speeder bike on Endor while on a mission to destroy the energy shield of the second Death Star, she is found by Wicket (Warwick Davis), an Ewok, and quickly wins his trust with food. After spending a brief moment getting acquainted with each other, the two are shot at by a Stormtrooper, and just as Leia is about to be captured, she and Wicket take him down.

Despite their cute, fuzzy, harmless appearance, the Ewoks were actually kind of ruthless. There’s a lot to love about Leia’s dynamic with them— she was fearless as they poked at her and was clearly not intimidated and not impressed. She was still kind and respectful, however, and it was nice to see more of that side of her. The best part of their high regard for her was the fact that none of the other Rebels received the same treatment.

9 General Leia Organa

'Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Image via Lucasfilm

In The Force Awakens, set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, as the Resistance takes shape, Leia comes out as its leader. When the Resistance arrive at Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong'o) castle, Leia emerges from her ship and is addressed as “general,” revealing her status. Meanwhile, her son, Ben, also known as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), becomes obsessed with carrying on the lineage of Darth Vader, his grandfather, and Leia hopes to find Luke and enlist his help in stopping Kylo Ren.

Leia’s return to Star Wars in The Force Awakens was exciting. Although it's a brief scene, so much was revealed about her character and what she had been up to in just a few moments, making it not only memorable but pivotal to her character. Leia had always been a great, strong character, but it was satisfying to see her in such an important role—hearing her addressed as “general” never gets old.

8 Leia Acts as a Double Agent

'Star Wars Rebels' (2014)

Image via Disney

In the animated series Star Wars Rebels, a teenage Princess Leia (Julie Dolan) appears in Season 2, Episode 12 “A Princess on Lothal,” set three years before the events of A New Hope, in which she is tasked with delivering a fleet of ships to Lyste. She hatches a plan to give the ships to the Rebels, positioning her as a sort of double agent, as she is part of the Empire but is loyal to the Rebels.

Leia’s appearance in Rebels was just one of many examples of how cunning and smart she could be— it was a great way to make her character shine, especially outside the events of the films. She refused to take no for an answer, and Leia's perfect combination of intelligence and determination was exactly the kind of hope the crew needed to do what they needed. It’s an episode that can be enjoyed again and again.

7 Leia Uses The Force in Space

'Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Lucasfilm

As the Resistance flees from the First Order in The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren senses his mother was on the ship and chooses not to shoot— but another ship took the shot. After being thrown from the damaged ship, Leia appeared to be dead as she floated through space, but she did survive the blast and uses the Force to pull herself to another ship, where she receives immediate medical attention.

Leia has shown to be Force-sensitive throughout the series— given her lineage, it only made sense. By the time she reappeared in The Force Awakens, it was only a matter of time before she truly got to use her power. The moment finally came in The Last Jedi. A moment which seemed to be Leia’s last instead turned into one of her most powerful, and for Leia fans, it’s immensely satisfying to watch.