Over the past few years, Star Wars has released its fair share of series on Disney+, and plenty more are on the way. The next project that fans of the franchise can look forward to is Andor. This series will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his adventures, set a handful of years before the harrowing events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

RELATED: 'Andor' Cast And Character Guide, Meet The Stars Of The 'Star Wars' Series

One of the best ways to prepare yourself for the latest project in the Star Wars series is to go back and revisit some of the best tales from the far away galaxy. With Andor mere weeks away, these are the Star Wars stories that are most likely to have the strongest impact on the upcoming series.

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story': The Andor You Know

If you are on your way to watch Andor, chances are that you became a fan of the character during his debut in the Star Wars spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The film focuses on the antics of the rebels before the original Star Wars trilogy. These rogues disobey the orders of the rebel leaders and embark on a mission to steal the plans to the Empire's newest weapon of mass destruction, the Death Star.

Even if you have already seen Rogue One, which recently returned to theaters in celebration of Andor, it is a must for your rewatch list. Though Andor will discuss the character's origins, Rogue One is where the character was first introduced to audiences. It is also arguably where he had the biggest impact, as his actions led to the rebels' eventual victory. Rewatching Andor's debut to the Star Wars universe will allow fans to re-familiarize themselves with the character, as well as serve as a reminder of where his adventures will end up taking him.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Jedi Extraordinaire

Image via Disney+

Remember Darth Vader's (voiced by James Earl Jones) fifteen(ish) minutes of screen time in Rogue One? He was being informed of the Death Star's progress, and in the last few minutes of the film he does his very best to stop the rebels from escaping with the plans. The villain's return in a different Star Wars project, Obi-Wan Kenobi, was talked about across the fandom, and did not disappoint. Darth Vader proves to be at his most dangerous when facing off against Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), perhaps just as big of a threat as he was in Rogue One, if not more so.

RELATED: How 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Strengthens The 'Star Wars' Saga

Now, why is Obi-Wan Kenobi important to Andor? Because of Darth Vader. The antagonist has been in nearly every Star Wars project out there, and for good reason. Without him, the Rebellion wouldn't exist (nor would it need to). Obi-Wan Kenobi reminds audiences just how powerful Darth Vader is, even without his Jedi hunters, which increases the stakes in the fight against the Empire. Even if Andor and Darth Vader do not face off in the character's upcoming series (though it would be amazing if they did), the villain will no doubt be a driving force for Andor's choice to join the Rebel Alliance in the show.

The Prequel Trilogy: Darth Vader's Origins

There would be no Empire, no Rebellion, and possibly no Star Wars without Darth Vader. While the prequel trilogy has long garnered more criticism than praise, all three films still serve a very important purpose of telling the origin story of the one and only Darth Vader.

Rewatching the prequel trilogy before Andor is just as impactful as rewatching Obi-Wan Kenobi, which bridges the gap between Anakin and Darth Vader. The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith all give audiences insight as to who Anakin (Hayden Christensen) was before he became Darth Vader. As a result, his transition into villainy is all the more impactful. Andor's adventures will no doubt be nail-biting and exciting, but it is important to remember who he is really fighting; the Empire, and by extension, Darth Vader. Vader is the reason Andor is pulled into the fight, and the prequel trilogy helps raise the stakes of that battle.

Star Wars Rebels: The Fight For Freedom

Star Wars Rebels is a cartoon series that hides a bit under the radar in the Star Wars universe. The show follows one of the many bands of rebels fighting against the Empire in the height of the days of the Rebellion. The series ends with a timeline that matches the original movie trilogy, but it is the first couple seasons that will most likely tie in better with Andor.

RELATED: 'Star Wars' Animated Series, Ranked From Worst To Best

This show is perfect for fans craving the kind of action of the rebellion that lies outside the battles fought by Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). These characters go on missions to help undermine the Empire's tyrannical reign. Andor will end up doing the same with the titular character, giving these two series a connection in content even though the characters are separate. For those fans who simply cannot wait for Andor to start before diving back into the thick of the Rebellion, Star Wars Rebels is the series to watch.

'Star Wars': The Original Trilogy

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars is a franchise that has been around for a long time, and it continues to grow. But even with all the new projects, there is nothing that can quite match the original trilogy. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back (the widely renowned fan favorite), and Return of the Jedi serve as the ultimate battle between good and evil as the Rebellion fights against the Empire.

While many of the franchise's prequel projects give depth and new tension to the threat of the Empire, there is nothing like a deep dive into the original trilogy to get you invested in the epic tale all over again. Aside from the fun journey down memory lane, the original trilogy is heavily connected to Andor, for the movies would not have happened without him. He was part of the Rogue One crew that procured the Death Star plans, without which the original trilogy members could not have succeeded. Rewatching the first trio of Star Wars films is one of the best ways to prepare for Andor, because it will remind fans just how important Cassian Andor is to the overall success in Rebellion's battle against the evil galactic Empire.

NEXT: Terrifying 'Star Wars' Villains Who Aren't Darth Vader