Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally finished up its run on Disney+ just last week and that means we’re about to get a bunch of new Hot Toys based on this hit limited series. One of the first ones announced related to the series are the sinister Purge Troopers. This means you better hide your Jedi Knights.

While not featured heavily in Obi-Wan, these new stormtroopers had a major presence on screen. Mainly because their sole purpose for existing is to help the Inquisitors hunt down and kill all force sensitive individuals. This includes the remaining Jedi Order. The figure itself doesn’t come with many accessories, but it is all about the details with this new Hot Toy. The ⅙ scale Purge Trooper stands 30 inches tall and has many intricate layers to the figure. This includes a multi-textured fabric under-suit and screen accurate armor. The figure also comes with 30 points of articulation, six pairs of interchangeable hands, and a blaster rifle.

This is far from the first time Hot Toys has done a stormtrooper variation, but the black and red color scheme make this trooper standout in a Star Wars lineup. There are a lot of fun endless possibilities for displaying this figure. Especially if you buy multiple Purge Troopers and have other Hot Toy Jedi in your collection. Sideshow Collectables has done many versions of Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Anakin in the past. Because of this, you could stage your own direr franchise battle or hunt with the Purge Troopers in tow.

Image via Hot Toys

Obi-Wan Kenobi was an emotionally dark and bleaker series when compared to what fans have been used to with this franchise. There were more than a few distressing moments throughout the series. Whether it was Obi-Wan being dragged through fire, Vader’s epic final showdown with his former master, or the Purge Troopers themselves. Given that there are more Star Wars series coming that are set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, like Andor, this might not be the last time we see the wrath of the Purge Troopers. A Gentle Giant version of the Purge Troopers has already been announced, and this new Hot Toy looks like another great addition to the collection. Also, hopefully this means that more Obi-Wan Kenobi Hot Toys are in this galaxy's future.

The Purge Trooper Hot Toy is up for pre-order now on Sideshow Collectables’ website for $235. The figure has an estimated shipping date between July 2023 and December 2023. Until then, you can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in its entirety on Disney+ now.