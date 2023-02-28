For those collectors missing Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and looking to add Ben Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) friends and foes to their Black Series collection, then Hasbro has got you covered. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the Carbonized NED-B & Purge Trooper 2-Pack, which is set to hit shelves in September, and available for pre-order on February 28, at 1 PM ET exclusively on Amazon.

The set, expected to retail at approximately $75, includes the two figures, both special redesigns of previously-released Black Series figures. Both have been repainted for the new set, offering a more battle-weary, carbon-scored version of NED-B, and a more metallic-looking Purge Trooper. As with the rest of Hasbro's Black Series lines, the two also feature multiple points of articulation, and a high level of detail in the sculpt and paint job.

NED-B was first introduced in the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the load-lifter companion of Tala Durith (Indira Varma), who helped her guide Force-sensitive individuals through the network known as the Path and onward to safety. Ultimately, the two met their end in a blaze of glory, holding off Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and his forces so Ben, Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair), and the other rebels would have a chance to escape. While the character never speaks, his determination to do right by those who need his help spoke volumes. His new carbon-scroing paint job is perfect for those collectors looking to recreate — or memorialize — the heroic droid's final moments.

Image via Hasbro

RELATED: Celebrate 'Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary With a New Gamorrean Guard Black Series Figure [Exclusive]

The Purge troopers were first introduced in the comics as troopers working for the Inquisitors, former Jedi who have turned to Jedi hunting. They came to greater prominence in the video game Jedi: Fallen Order before making their on-screen appearance in Episodes 4 and 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the series, the troopers appear alongside Reva (Moses Ingram) as she pursues Kenobi in her quest for revenge and closure. Their distinctive red and black design — a stark contrast to the white and black associated with most other troopers — lend a menacing air to this elite group of Jedi-hunting soldiers

The Amazon exclusive Ned-B & Purge Trooper Black Series figures hit shelves in September. In the meantime, check out more images below, and pre-order the 2-pack on Amazon here:

10 Images