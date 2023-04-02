The Star Wars saga has spanned decades, giving us a feast of memorable characters, iconic vehicles, and plenty of stand up and cheer moments. But it would be hard to argue against the fact that among all of these, the lightsaber is the most universally beloved totem of the franchise. What kid, or adult for that matter, doesn't immediately make the sound of a light blade when holding a wrapping paper roll, broom, fallen branch, you name it. It's in the public DNA at this point. Blue, green, and red-colored blades are the most common and recognizable, but as introduced in the prequel trilogy, there is another — purple.

The purple blade demonstrates the wielder's sensitivity for both the light and dark side of the force. Relentless in their pursuits of the mission, task, or target they have been assigned. Aggression, sometimes recklessness, ingenuity, and boundless energy are associated with those who carry a purple-hued blade. In examining the cinematic canon, as well as the novels, comics, and games that have expanded the Star Wars lore, we can see the similarities between those who have chosen this color and how their training, past traumas, and ambitions led them to pursue such a unique lightsaber.

Without a doubt, the most notable Jedi with a purple saber is Mace Windu, portrayed in the prequel trilogy by Samuel L. Jackson. Audiences first got a glimpse of the unusual blade in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, making Windu the coolest Jedi in one cinematic moment. Jackson requested the unique color, and despite initial pushback, director George Lucas eventually gave in. The purple hue represented his mastery and complete control over his powers, as well as an inner conflict. Windu was pivotal in the Clone Wars' success as a battle tactician, soldier, and politician. Part of what made Mace Windu such a formidable warrior was his fighting technique which was both hyper-aggressive and unpredictable, usually practiced by dark lords. Still, he practiced the form without being enticed by the dark side. Along with a myriad of powers, he could deflect force lightning and redirect it back to the aggressor. We saw this in Episode III: Return of the Sith, where he disfigured Emperor Palpatine by deflecting his lighting back on him, securing victory during their battle, only to be betrayed by Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars Legends Who Wield a Purple Lightsaber

Outside the film and television series is a vast library of novels devoted to the Star Wars universe, recently termed Legends by Lucasfilm. In Legacy of the Force, a nine-volume series written by Troy Denning, Aaron Allston, and Karen Traviss, another Jedi master grew to notoriety, Jaina Solo. Daughter to legacy characters Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa Solo, she had her father's aptitude for mechanics and her mother's force sensitivity. Not only was she a Jedi Master, but also a rogue squadron pilot and a member of the Jedi counsel. She trained with her uncle, the famed Luke Skywalker, and wielded a purple lightsaber, a duel blade representing her duality as both a peacekeeper and a warrior. Most notably, in the books, she trained with her father's nemesis Boba Fett, and after her twin brother Jacen turned to the dark side, she was forced to kill him.

An'ya Juro, also known in the lore as the Dark Woman, is a force-sensitive human who grew up in the Jedi temple. After becoming a Jedi knight, she began to gain notice for her aggressive and unrelenting training techniques for young padawan that were effective with the more troublesome students. She traveled the worlds looking for force-sensitive younglings to train as Jedi, among them fan favorite Ki-adi-Mundi, who appears in the Dark Horse comics and the cinematic canon. After a student left the order due to her harsh training methods, she entered into exile. She was ultimately hunted and killed by Darth Vader, and afterward, she became a force ghost upon her death.

Ki-Adi-Mundi was a prominent Jedi on the high council. Taken to the temple at the age of 4, he was an apprentice to Master Jedi Yoda. Though his blade was green when he was training (and in the film version), the crystals took on a purple hue shortly before rising to the council's ranks. His double-bladed design was typically reserved for the top swordsman, and it was considered controversial as it used Sith technology. He was noted to be in the top ten best fighters in the Jedi order, even being the lone survivor during an attack by General Grievous. He returned to his home world of Cerea and became its protector, driving away a band of raiders that plagued his home world. He was killed during the infamous Order 66.

Vernestra Rwoh became a Jedi knight at 15, making her the youngest to hold the title in generations. First making an appearance in The High Republic: A Test of Courage novel, after waking from a "force" dream, she realizes how to turn her lightsaber into a light whip. Her inventiveness gave her a unique weapon that effectively cleared the brush on unforgiving planets, which she used to her advantage during her first mission. However, it was revealed that the design was commonly used by a group called the Nightsisters, a group of dark magic users from a planet bathed in dark side energy. Challenged, she notes they were also a Jedi weapon used during the Sith Wars, once again balancing the line between light and dark so commonly found with those who carried the purple blade.

Not Only Jedi Use Purple Weapons

Sinya, a Black Sun crime syndicate bodyguard, wielded a pair of perpendicular gripped guard shotos with purple blades (short sabers effective in defense against lightsaber attacks). Introduced in the comic series Darth Maul (2000) Issue 2, she was arrogant and not easily impressed. After taunting the notorious Darth Maul, she held her own, for a bit, before being decapitated.

Once a Jedi Knight himself, Darth Revan is a well-known figure from the Knights of the Old Republic video game produced by Biowear. As a Jedi, his purple crystals were due to his great wisdom and power. Once turned to the dark lord, his ruthlessness and ambition led him to create a Sith Empire conquering the galaxy at one point. He is the only known Sith lord to wield a purple blade, as most Sith saw it as an affront to the order. Revan is a complex character because he was retrained as a Jedi after suffering a bout of amnesia. He would then battle the same Sith empire he helped create. Though initially not considered actual Star Wars canon, there is a reference to him in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo. He was also going to be in Season 3 of the animated series The Clone Wars but was cut out at the request of Dave Filoni, current executive producer, director and writer for The Book of Bobba Fett and The Mandalorian. Still, with the mention of him, and a Knights of the Old Republic series or trilogy rumored to be in development, we may see him sooner than we think.

Though audiences have only seen the purple lightsaber used on-screen by Mace Windu, there is clearly a vast well of characters that, given the success of the television franchises, we may come to know. Through the novels, comics, and games, those constructing the rare blade lead a complex existence balancing the light and the dark within them to varying degrees of success. Tragedy, doubt, force sensitivity, and status are commonalities with this sword's carriers. As the Star Wars universe expands via shows, one-offs, and potentially a new trilogy series, we may see more purple in a galaxy far, far away.