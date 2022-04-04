The world of Star Wars is filled with plenty of badass, memorable women, so much so that the galaxy far, far away is practically bursting with stories to be told about them, spanning countless years, languages, and mediums. But perhaps no woman in the galaxy is more memorable than Padmé Amidala, wife of the future Darth Vader and mother to Luke and Leia Skywalker, the heroes that began the legacy of Star Wars forty-five years ago. And now, Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: Queen’s Hope, the newest novel by EK Johnston about the adventures of the galaxy’s greatest queen that we don’t get to see on screen.

The last book in a trilogy of stories about the young queen-turned-senator, Queen’s Hope follows both Padmé and her former handmaidens as they each embark on secretive missions for the benefit of the Republic that, unbeknownst to them, is slowly crumbling under their feet. Each of them holds a key to a web of secrets, bound together by their past, present, and the Force, and with the Clone Wars raging on around them, they must each find a way to complete their missions for the good of the galaxy, without stirring up too much trouble.

But with Padmé off on an undercover mission, her lookalike Sabé must abandon her duty freeing slaves on Tatooine to once again take up the mantle of pretending to be her close friend, a task that has not been asked of her since either of them were young. Will she be able to keep up the charade until her former queen returns? Or will someone find her out, bringing the senator’s inner circle to its knees?

Queen’s Hope is Johnston’s fourth venture into a galaxy far, far away, having previously written Star Wars: Ahsoka, as well as two other Padmé novels, Queen’s Shadow and Queen’s Peril. She is also the author of eight other novels, including A Thousand Nights, Aetherbound, and Exit, Pursued by a Bear, among others.

Queen’s Hope will be released on April 5. The novel is available for pre-order now, and fans can check out the full excerpt below, as well as a Q&A with Johnston herself, where we spoke with her about Padmé’s wedding, her impact on the galaxy, and just what adventures the women of the Star Wars universe might have in store for her next:

COLLIDER: Because Star Wars is such a vast and complicated universe, with hundreds of stories connecting across TV, movies, and books, there’s obviously a lot of technical elements, terminology, and timelines to master when it comes to telling a story in this universe. What was the planning process like for fitting a story in between the bits we’ve already seen of Padmé on film?

EK JOHNSTON: Padmé's story has a lot of opportunities for exploring. Because it's a movie (and, in addition, a movie that's mostly about Anakin Skywalker), we don't spend a lot of time with Padmé's motivations or feelings, post-Phantom Menace. And there's no time at all spent with the handmaidens. That made it really easy to pick the places I wanted to expand on. When it comes to weaving their stories back into the gffa at large, I am usually pretty good at remembering the larger story (I do google details), but also I have the Story Group and the other Star Wars authors to collaborate with, and that is hugely helpful and tons of fun.

COLLIDER: Queen’s Hope opens on Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker’s wedding, arguably one of the most important events in the entire Star Wars universe, and I love that you had them jet off on an adventure just before their nuptials — it feels very appropriate for them. But was there any pressure in writing the actual wedding itself, given that we only see a brief glimpse of it at the end of Attack of the Clones? Was it intimidating to put into words an event that changed the course of the galaxy far, far away that we all love?

EK: I really had two choices with the wedding, and that was to chronicle literally everything that happened, or to flesh out the scene without taking twenty years of imagination away from fans. I chose the latter pretty quickly, and I am really pleased with how it turned out. If I'm being honest, I got all the intimidation knocked out of me when I was writing Ahsoka. It was much more fun to stack character moments around the wedding--the stuff we don't see in the movie--and then to pull back and let them enjoy the moment.

COLLIDER: The novel also heavily features Sabé, a character most people recognize as “hey, it’s a young Keira Knightley in a Star Wars movie!” How did you go about building her personality and differentiating her from Padmé and the rest of the handmaidens, while still emphasizing her bond with her former queen?

EK: I come from a fanfiction background when it comes to writing, so it's very much in my nature to imagine the rich inner lives of female characters that the story kind of ignores. I wrote the handmaidens same way I'd write anyone: I gave each of them something to want, but not have. From that point, character comes pretty naturally.

COLLIDER: There are a number of perspectives in this book, not just Padmé and Sabé’s. How did you go about choosing which characters — particularly which handmaidens — to feature in your story?

EK: Saché has always been my favorite handmaiden for some reason — I think I liked the story of Sofia Coppola showing up to watch someone direct a movie and then get thrust right into the middle of some of its most important scenes — and it was so awesome to take her story through all three books. Since it is the third book in a trilogy, I had a few loose ends to tie up, and a lot of people were on Coruscant anyway, so a garden party made sense. I love creating characters — Idda is the most fun I have ever had. At the end of the day, this is a Padmé book - she has touched the lives of so many people in the gffa, and I wanted to really draw on that.

COLLIDER: And, as a follow-up, I have to ask: why choose to make Palpatine one of your POVs, when so much of your story focuses on the heroes, sung and unsung, of the Republic?

EK: It's nice to have a bad guy, sometimes. At its heart, the Star Wars prequels are a tragedy, and Palpatine is there to remind you about it. No matter your plan, no matter your play, he has a response ready to go. We, the readers, know he can't be outmaneuvered, and his segments were my way of reminding everyone of that. Also he's just fun.

COLLIDER: Your trilogy is the first time we’ve gotten to see Padmé highlighted as the center of a Star Wars story, and perhaps one of the only times we’ve really gotten a glimpse at the inner workings of the Republic-era Senate. What was it like getting to write a female-led political thriller (for lack of a better word) set in space, when Star Wars is usually focused on the Jedi?

EK: There's just so much space in Star Wars, pun intended. It was so awesome to get to write a character and story that meant so much to me, and then have the readers respond with so much enthusiasm that we got two more books!

COLLIDER: You’ve now written for two of Star Wars’ most iconic women, Padmé and Ahsoka Tano, not to mention the countless handmaidens and other powerful women who appear in Queen’s Hope and its sister books. Are there any other Star Wars women you’d like to write for? Or any Star Wars characters in general?

EK: Oh, I have to keep some secrets. Just in case.

Excerpt

“Where is Padmé?” a harsh voice demanded.

Sabé was pulled to a sitting position on the bed, the blaster flying out of her grip across the room to crash against the wall. She tried to shout, to raise the alarm, but she couldn’t move or make a sound.

“Where is she?” The question was repeated.

The lights came up, revealing a tall figure in a brown Jedi jerkin. His handsome face was crimped with suspicion and barely concealed rage. Sabé gestured to her throat, and the feeling of pressure all around her relaxed.

“Who the hell are you?” Sabé asked as soon as she got her breath back. “And how do you know how to get past all of our security protocols?”

The two of them stared at each other, at an impasse, until C-3PO wandered into the antechamber, the lights turning up to their brightest setting as he entered.

“Master Anakin, it is you!” he declared. “I’m quite pleased to see you again. Did you happen to bring Artoo with you? I imagine the little scoundrel has managed to survive all manner of firefights. Oh, and al-“

“Anakin?” Sabé cut off the rambling droid. “Anakin Skywalker? From Tatooine?”

“That hasn’t been my home for a long time,” he replied. He relaxed a little bit. Seemingly, C-3PO’s acceptance of the situation put him at ease. “You’re Sabé, aren’t you? The shadow. The one I met.”

“Yes,” Sabé said. “Padmé called me back here to pose as her while she went on a mission for the Senate.”

“Is it dangerous?” Anakin said. It was like he was going to fly out the window in hot pursuit if given the slightest idea that it was necessary. “Is she in danger?”

“No,” Sabé said. “Well, not any more than usual. Captain Typho is with her. I assume you know how protective he is.”

“Master Anakin, have you had dinner?” C-3PO interjected. “It is late, but I am sure I can arrange for something.”

“No, thank you, Threepio,” Anakin said. “We can manage on our own for a bit.”

His manners were still impeccable, like when he was a little boy, but, Sabé remembered, he was the one who had programmed C-3PO in the first place. Several pieces of the puzzle that was Anakin’s presence fitted together neatly in her head.

“You and Padmé,” Sabé said.

Anakin bristled, like he was ready for a fight. “It’s none of your business,” he said.

“I am in my nightgown, and you are in my room,” Sabé said. “I think it’s at least part of my business.”

“She—” Anakin started. He looked down at his hand, flexing his newly tuned metal fingers inside his glove. “I love her,” he said. And then, like it was a dare: “She loves me.”

It all made too much sense. Why Padmé had disappeared on Naboo. Why the schedule had changed and why the staff had such a new routine. This was why Padmé’s evenings were free. This was why her handmaidens slept on the floor below instead of in the penthouse suite as they used to. She hadn’t done it for herself, not to make a separation between her career and her personal space. She had done it all for him.

“You’re angry,” Anakin said. “That doesn’t bother me. I’d be angry, too, if she picked you over me.”

“That’s not how it works, Jedi,” Sabé said. “Padmé’s heart is infinite, and she loves many, many people. Not to mention her feelings about duty and her job. If you haven’t figured that out yet, you will soon enough.”

“Maybe,” Anakin said. He didn’t sound entirely convinced. Sabé rubbed the bridge of her nose and shivered. She remembered that her nightgown was sleeveless, and that Anakin was letting all the carefully regulated air of her bedroom drift into the antechamber. She’d been having such a lovely night, too.

“Let me find a robe,” she said, and paced over to the wardrobe. She picked one at random, hoping Padmé hadn’t worn it too frequently, and went back to the bed to down her glass of water.

“All right,” she said. “Since you’re clearly not going to leave until I give you a full explanation, here’s how it is. Padmé is on a mission for the Senate. I don’t know all of the details, and I wouldn’t tell you even if I did. She’s safe, she’s with Typho, and she’s doing her job. I am filling in for her because the Senate needs her. She’s a reliable figure, and she has many alliances with other factions that her close colleagues do not. Is that enough for you?”

“I guess it’ll have to be,” Anakin said.

“In that case, may I please go back to bed?” Sabé asked. “Threepio can show you out.”

“Uh, about that,” Anakin said. “The security override I used resets the system. I can’t let myself out for at least three hours. And if you or Threepio do it, it’ll show up in the records. So, um, if you wouldn’t mind . . .”

“You have got to be kidding me,” Sabé said. She had no interest in having a sleepover.

“Jedi can sleep anywhere,” Anakin said quickly. His bravado had drained away, and suddenly he was awkward and young again, instead of dark and dangerous. “I’ll sleep on the floor in the antechamber, don’t worry.”

“I have half a mind to make you sleep in the trash compactor,” Sabé said. “But all right. Will you be warm enough? Is that a Jedi thing, too?”

“Yes,” Anakin said. “I don’t even need pillows.”

“Well, you’ve got some anyway,” Sabé said. “You might as well make yourself comfortable.”

She watched as Anakin rather half-heartedly built himself a nest on the long sofa. She did not help him. He retrieved his cloak, wrapping it around his body as he sat down. She went to turn out the lights.

“What’s it like out there?” she asked, hand hovering above the switch.

“The war?” he said. “It’s just fighting. The Separatists have droids and we have clones, and they fight.”

“I’ve fought droids, too, remember,” she told him. “I know it’s not that simple, even if you have a clone army to back you up.”

“It is simple,” Anakin said. “The Separatists want to break the galaxy into little pieces, every one of them looking out for their own self-interest. The Republic is peace and justice. We’re not invading. We’re not forcing worlds to supply us with weapons or food or other resources. We’re helping people who are oppressed. Restoring the galaxy to order. Bringing them back to the light.”

The way he said it, so convinced of his declaration, it was tempting to believe, but Sabé knew things were rarely so cut and dried. Padmé certainly didn’t believe it. That’s why she worked so hard in the Senate. She believed that policy and diplomacy would bring errant systems back into the fold. Sabé was sure of it. This violence that Anakin spoke so glowingly of was terrifying because it felt so easy.

“It’s all right if you don’t believe me,” Anakin said. “You haven’t been out there yet, not since the fighting really started. I’m not careless with the clones.”

“I’m glad to hear that,” Sabé said. “Remember that Padmé is fighting this war, too. She’s going to do things differently than you, and she has to act like she’s a normal senator. You don’t keep secrets very often, and that’s how you are, but Padmé’s life and work is secrets. Can you respect that?”

“I’m trying,” Anakin said. “I like it when everything is straightforward. I trust Padmé, though. I know she’s not like most politicians.”

“Well, I suppose that’s a start.” She turned off the light. “Good night, Anakin.”

She walked back into her bedroom. He made her uneasy in a way she couldn’t explain. His conviction and his dedication to fighting were at odds with the small, sweet boy she remembered meeting, officially, on Naboo. He’d been the only one to ask her name. The only one to thank her. And now he was grown, a Jedi Knight, and connected to Padmé in ways that Sabé feared were deeper than he had admitted to. Maybe she was jealous. But she wasn’t wrong.

