The Big Picture Star Wars has never gone R-rated, but with Disney's recent moves, mature stories may be on the table.

Dave Filoni hints at more mature Star Wars content while balancing appeal to younger fans.

Filoni teases his upcoming New Republic movie, closing out the Mando-Verse era of Star Wars.

The Star Wars franchise has pushed boundaries and shattered ceilings since it first premiered in theaters in the 1970s. Whether it's breaking box office records or shining a bright light on up-and-coming stars, Star Wars has the power to do things that few, if any, other franchises can. However, while there have been countless stories on big and small screens set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, there's one element of storytelling that the franchise has never opted to pursue. Star Wars has never had an R-rated movie, or a TV-MA-rated TV show, and Mando-Verse creator Dave Filoni recently weighed on whether this was something potentially coming in the future when speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused show:

"It's interesting. The bottom line is whatever we do, it has to be really well done. There's an audience for that. I think also with that audience, I want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there so they can grow up and appreciate those things."

Star Wars may be under the Disney umbrella, but that doesn't mean R-rated stories are completely off the table. Marvel Studios (also a subsidiary of Disney) opened up 2024 with its first-ever TV-MA project in Echo, and will debut its first R-rated movie in theaters this summer with Deadpool & Wolverine. Filoni is right that there's an audience for more mature stories, but something like a Star Wars project would need a good reason for being more mature. Locking in an R-rating for a theatrical release is accepting a much lower gross at the box office, so any creative interested in bringing a more mature story to Star Wars execs better bring a good idea worth sacrificing what would likely be hundreds of millions of dollars.

Close

In addition to weighing in on more mature Star Wars stories, Filoni also provided a status update on his upcoming New Republic movie, which is set to close the book on The Mando-Verse chapter of Star Wars:

"Because I've been writing season two of Ahsoka, things have clicked, and I have a much better idea where things are going to go. I will say I have an opening I really like quite a bit."

Filoni did not provide a status update on the other Mando-Verse movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be written and directed by Star Wars and Marvel veteran Jon Favreau. The Filoni-Verse has been a thing for nearly five years since The Mandalorian premiered in 2019, and has now expanded through several shows such as Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett. The time draws near to conclude this era of stories and look towards the future.

Filoni's New Republic movie does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, and stream the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

WATCH ON DISNEY+