R2-D2 is joining Disney in celebrating the company's 100th anniversary. Funko has revealed a new Pop! figure of the popular Star Wars droid for Disney 100. The new R2-D2 figure (facet) is approximately 3.1 inches tall, and will retail for $15.99.

R2-D2 was first introduced in the original Star Wars film in 1977, and has been one of the franchise's most popular characters. He is often accompanied by one of the franchise's other popular droid, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). In the original trilogy and prequel trilogy, R2-D2 was played by Kenny Baker. The droid has also appeared all nine films of the Skywalker Saga. R2-D2 and C-3PO also made an appearance in 2016's Rogue One: A Story Wars Story (directed by Gareth Edwards). In the original Star Wars film, R2-D2 was the one to give Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) the message from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) that asks for help from Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). This leads to Luke beginning to train to become a Jedi, and later help defeat the Galactic Empire.

In 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, R2-D2 is revealed to have part of the map that shows the location of Luke, who is missing. At the end of the film, Rey (Daisy Ridley) travels to Luke's location, along with R2-D2 and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), to begin her training as a Jedi. In the next film, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke is initially hesitant to train Rey after feeling that he failed Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). R2-D2 later plays Luke the message from Leia from the original film, to convince him to train Rey. As such, R2-D2's importance to the franchise cannot be overstated, and its inclusion in Disney's D100 Funko pop! line is well deserved.

Disney purchased Lucasfilm and announced the sequel trilogy in 2012. The first film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, went on to be one of the few films to gross $2 billion worldwide. Disney also released the anthology films Rogue One and Solo. During the Disney era, Lucasfilm produced the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: Visions, as well as a seventh and final of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Mandalorian was one of the first original series for Disney+, and premiered the day that the streaming service launched. It was followed by the live action Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Are Already Underway

Disney has already begun celebrating the company's 100th anniversary. During this year's Super Bowl, an ad was released that looked back at the content that the company has created in the past century. The ad showed clips from the Star Wars sequel trilogy and one of Grogu from The Mandalorian. Funko has also announced special Disney 100 Pop! figures for other Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse.

All nine Star Wars films of the Skywalker Saga are currently available to stream on Disney+, and R2-D2's new pop! will soon be available to order. In the meantime, checkout the figure below and watch Collider's interview with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal on the show's third season below: