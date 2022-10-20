While the powers of the force will always be at the forefront of the plot and the action of any Star Wars movie, that takes nothing away from the role pilots play throughout the series. Some of the most noteworthy moments happen while piloting different kinds of spacecraft, and it offers one of the most diverse groups of characters.

Related:10 Funniest 'Star Wars' Characters From The Franchise, Ranked

Star Wars has shown us that while the force plays a big role in being a good pilot, it is one of the aspects of Star Wars that depends on the force the least. With countless pilots that do not use the force excelling in a way that allows them to be compared to force users, looking into what makes a great pilot is one of the most intricate parts of understanding the Star Wars universe. This list will look at all the different aspects of what makes a pilot great, and how many kinds of characters have a crucial impact on Star Wars because of their ability as a pilot.

Chewbacca

While the full extent of Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) prowess as a pilot may have never been uncovered because he always served as a co-pilot, he still deserves mention on this list for being the very best at what he was needed for.

Chewbacca is beloved for his loyalty and strength and there is no doubt that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) would not be able to accomplish what he did as a pilot without Chewbacca. Chewbacca proved to be irreplaceable in many ways in the Star Wars franchise, and his spot alongside Han Solo in the Millenium Flacon was his most important role.

Rey

Rey's (Daisy Ridley) ability as a pilot largely comes down to untapped potential, and an uncanny ability to pick things up to a degree that would normally seem impossible. While Rey is not as trained or tested as the top pilots on this list, her raw ability alone makes her worth mentioning.

Rey is relatively untested as a pilot, but when she has put to the test her instincts and natural ability in piloting the Millenium Falcon demonstrate what kind of prodigy she is, with the potential to utilize the force in a way that allows her to exceed any expectations of her abilities.

Antoc Merrick

While much of what Antoc Merrick (Ben Daniels) accomplished goes under the radar because it came off the screen, Rogue One finally allowed fans to see how vital his role as a pilot was in securing the death star plans.

Related:Why 'Rogue One' Is the Best Movie in the Star Wars Franchise

Merrick was revered by his peers and climbed up the ranks to the position of utmost value. His fellow pilots revered him as much as anyone they had been around, and that praise from his peers earns Merrick a spot on this list.

Poe Dameron

The extent of what Poe Dameron can accomplish with the X Wing made him one of the most formidable forces ever seen as a pilot in the Star Wars universe.

Dameron took advantage of being able to use one of the most impressive spaceships available, he also demonstrated his raw and natural ability by piloting a TIE fighter with no previous experience. Dameron combined both pristine ability and true instincts to make him one of the most important pilots in Star Wars.

Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) lineage is what makes him one of the most feared pilots in all of Star Wars. Even if he is unproven and has not faced the kind of tests that many other pilots on this list have, the fear his lineage instills in the enemy gives him an automatic advantage.

Related: Kylo Ren’s Backstory Explained in New Comic, Because Apparently That’s How Movies Work Now

Kylo ren can use that fear and combine it with the unproven ability that he has, giving him an advantage that very few pilots in the history of Star Wars would be able to overcome.

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamil) is another genetic marvel when it comes to being a pilot, and we get to see him showcase his skills under pressure with much less training than the majority of the surrounding pilots.

Even if Luke inherited the greatest pilot genes in the galaxy, it is how he utilizes those genes that put him so high on this list. When you incorporate the impact he had as a pilot in taking down the Death Star while shooting the seemingly impossible shot, there's a case to be made that Luke's overall ability as a pilot may be underrated.

Wedge Antilles

Wedge Antilles (Dennis Lawson) is arguably the most impressive pilot in Star Wars for the sole reason that he accomplished all that he did as a pilot without being able to use force at all. While we have seen several force-using pilots take advantage of their genetics to excel as a pilot, Wedge had to take a much more difficult path in reaching the heights that he did.

Wedge then went on to accomplish as much, if not more than anyone else as a pilot, reaching the rank of general and piloting alongside Luke Skywalker, giving him opportunities to save the Jedi Knight multiple times while battling to take down the Death Star.

Plo Koon

While Plo Koon (Matt Sloan) did not play the kind of role in the movies as the most prominent pilots on this list, the fact that he is the only pilot whose skill and ability are compared to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) tells you more than anything that is accomplished during the films.

Plo Koon is the only pilot to be compared to Anakin, and even if he falls short of the future sith lord, being able to stand beside him as a pilot makes him one of the most talented in the galaxy.

Han Solo

Han Solo is certainly the most beloved pilot, and when you take into account his dedication and pride in what he does and combine it with his passion for the Millenium Falcon, Han Solo is the most complete package when it comes to a pilot in Star Wars, while also having one of the most dominant personalities.

Related:10 Most Powerful Non-Force Users in the 'Star Wars' Movies, Ranked

Han Solo's entire identity and role in the Star Wars universe are tied to his ability as a pilot, and even if he does not reach the top of this list as the best pilot, there should be little doubt that he is the most important pilot in Star Wars.

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker is the cheat code of Pilots, His adventures early on with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) demonstrate how flawless he is as a pilot, and how easily it comes to him. Even as a young boy, being a pilot was always a part of Anakin's DNA.

Then, when Anakin began to realize his power as a Jedi and unlock powers from the force never seen before, Anakin became a different kind of entity as a pilot. Anakin has powers that are unmatched in the Star Wars universe and his ability to pilot any kind of ship flawlessly may be his greatest skill, and certainly the most impressive in the Galaxy.

Keep Reading:Modern Star Wars Projects Have a Flashback Problem