Set in the years before the pivotal Battle of Yavin, Star Wars: Rebels (2014) chronicles the early growth of the Rebellion against the Empire as seen by the rag-tag team, the Ghost Crew. Consisting of pilot Hera Syndulla, surviving Jedi Kanan Jarrus, rogue Mandalorian Sabine Wren, the Lasat muscle, Zeb, and their feisty droid, Chopper, audiences met the Ghost Crew when they stumbled upon the street rat, Ezra Bridger, and their path towards rebellion took off.

RELATED:Rebels Remembered: 10 Fan-Favorite Memories From 'Star Wars: Rebels'

The four-season series introduces many new characters to join the effort against the Empire as well as cameo appearances of original trilogy characters, such as Leia, Lando and Mon Mothma. The series also brings back fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano as she helps the Ghost Crew and company fight back against Grand Admiral Thrawn, a thread that will continue with the series Ahsoka (2023). Set within a similar timeframe to Andor(2022), Rebels introduced many key allies of the Rebellion fans may be seeing more of soon.

Captain Rex

With The Clone Wars (2008) finally complete, fans saw the full arc of Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) as a clone trooper for the Republic fighting alongside Anakin and Ahsoka. Rebels finds Rex in hiding and living on a desolate planet with two comrades, Gregor and Wolfe, after all three clones were able to remove their inhibitor chips and escape the Empire after Order 66.

Convinced by his new Rebel friends, Rex joins the team in their efforts against the Empire. Using his military background to provide insight on many missions Rex proves a formidable ally, upholding the code of honor he's upheld as a Clone Trooper. With Temura Morrison back as Boba Fett, cloned similarly from Jango, is there an opportunity for a live-action Rex soon?

Agent Kallus

Rebels introduces Aleksandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) as a key figure in the Empire's hunt for the Lothal rebels, The Ghost Crew. Along with The Grand Inquisitor, Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader, Kallus executes the villainous orders without question. Holding a particular distaste for Zeb, and his decimated species the Lasat whom he had a hand in exterminating, Kallus became disillusioned by the Empire after being stranded alongside Zeb.

While Kallus' forces left him to die, the Ghost Crew came back for their own and Kallus was changed. Kallus would return to the Empire, but instead work from inside as a spy. Taking on the codename Fulcrum, as Ahsoka once did, Kallus infiltrated the Empire in order to aid the rebellion before being sniffed out by Thrawn.

Commander Sato

Commander Jun Sato (Keone Young) was a Rebel leader and ship commander in charge of the Phoenix cell, the rebel faction sparked by The Ghost Crew. While the series first introduces the dysfunctional found family as simply thieves and saboteurs against the Empire, Sato would become their first commander after joining the Rebel Alliance.

Sato would oversee the Spectres of the Phoenix Squadron on many missions, but sacrificed his life in the Battle of Attolon. In the finale of Season 3, the Rebellion would engage in their biggest battle against the Empire to date, a move Leia warned was far too soon. Sato would go down with his ship, but not before taking an advanced Imperial Indictor Cruiser down with him, allowing his allies to live to fight another day.

Ryder Azadi

Ryder Azadi (Clancy Brown) was the former governor of Lothal, Ezra's home planet. During the reign of the Empire Azadi attempted to protect his people by staying compliant, but would eventually aid sparks of rebellion. These actions would land him in prison, before escaping and eventually aiding the Ghost Crew.

RELATED:'Star Wars' The Best 'Rebels' And 'Clone Wars' Lightsaber Fights, Ranked

Azadi also had a personal connection to Ezra, as it was his aid from Ezra's parents that sent him to prison. Sadly, the orphaned Ezra would come to learn of his parents fate by Azadi, but both newfound Rebels would use the courage of Ephraim and Mera Bridger as their motivation to stand up against the Empire in their honor.

Hondo Ohnaka

Hondo (Jim Cummings) was a Weequay pirate, first introduced in The Clone Wars and later making several appearances in Rebels. The boisterous, but friendly pirate had a long history with the Jedi, good and bad, on one occasion fighting them in a duel and another aiding them against Maul and Dooku. However, Hondo serves no side other than the one that will keep him alive and rich.

Always looking out for profit, Hondo is first introduced in Rebels as a lone pirate who lost his crew. Hondo first meets Ezra and strikes up a friendship, admiring the young Rebel Jedi. Hondo would cross paths here and there with the Ghost Crew before finally being called to aid Ezra and the Rebels in the liberation of Lothal, where he finally helps without the promise of a reward.

Ketsu Onyo

Ketsu Onyo (Gina Torres) was a fellow Mandalorian of Sabine, with the two serving as bounty hunters in their youth. While Sabine drifted away from that life, Ketsu stuck with it and moved up the ranks of the crime syndicate The Black Sun. After years of separation, the two former friends reunited when Ketsu attempts to steal sensitive information from Sabine and the rebels.

Having to team up in order to get out of a sticky situation with the Empire, Sabine extends an olive branch to Ketsu, offering her a place to help the rebellion. Ketsu would later accept Sabine's offer, joining the growing group of Rebels to help the Ghost Crew free Lothal.

Cikatro Vizago

Vizago (Keith Szarabajka) starts off as a low-level crime boss in Lothal during the reign of the Empire. A Devaronian, Vizago had one tip of his horn broken off, aptly naming his criminal organization the Broken Horn Syndicate. In the series pilot episode, when the Ghost Crew runs into Ezra, the team attempts to steal Imperial blasters to sell to Vizago and buy food for the struggling citizens.

Vizago was later arrested by the Empire for smuggling rebels into Lothal. He was sent to a labor colony controlled by the Mining Guild but was busted out by the Ghost Crew. In gratitude, Vizago would aid the rebels in the finale's liberation of Lothal from the grips of Thrawn and the Empire.

Mart Mattin

Nephew of Commander Sato, Mart Mattin (Zachary Gordon) was a brash young pilot who would eventually prove to be an asset to the Rebellion. When the Ghost Crew first meets Mart, he is the leader of the Iron Squadron, but while the Ghost Crew looks to extract the young squadron, Mart's overconfidence nearly gets his entire team killed.

Mart was able to see the error of his ways and eventually join the wider rebellion as an X-Wing pilot and aided the Rebels in liberating Lothal. While Admiral Thrawn lays siege against Lothal's capital, Mart takes a ship with Vizago and Wolffe to seek out the Purgil, or hyperspace whales, that transport Ezra and Thrawn off into the unknown, a fate that may finally be explained in the Ahsoka series.

Fenn Rau

Protector of the planet Concord Dawn, the Mandalorian warrior Fenn Rau (Kevin McKidd) reluctantly served the Empire following the destruction of Mandalore. Rau was openly antagonistic towards the Ghost Crew in their first meeting, injuring Hera which deeply upset Sabine. However, Kanan felt Rau's forces could benefit their cause and the two formed a truce after reminiscing about fighting on the same side in the Clone Wars.

Later in the series, Rau would aid Sabine when she is presented with the Dark Saber, giving fans the first history lesson on the legendary lightsaber that bestows the wielder with the power to rule Mandalore. With Season 3 of The Mandalorian(2019)diving further into the world of Mandalorians, will fans see an appearance from Rau?

Saw Gerrera

Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) was first introduced in The Clone Wars, as a young hot-headed freedom fighter who was trained by Anakin, Ahsoka, and Rex to fight the Separatists. Saw would then be adapted into the Rebel extremist seen in Rouge One (2016). With Rebels being set between these two timelines, Saw's appearances would continue to bridge the gap in his journey as a Rebel.

In Rebels, Saw completed a few missions alongside the Ghost Crew, much to their contempt. While the crew would often try to weigh the morality of their actions, Saw showed a disregard for any lives that got in his way. Hellbent on taking down the Empire, Saw's tactics were deemed too extreme for the Rebels, actions that fans will surely see more of in Andor.

NEXT:5 'Star War' Projects To Revisit While Waiting For 'Andor'