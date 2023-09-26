After the cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2013, Star Wars fans were excited to see a new animated series set within the galaxy far, far away. While Star Wars Rebels brought back The Clone Wars' executive producer Dave Filoni as its creative showrunner, it told a very different story. While The Clone Wars was an anthology set between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rebels focused on a core group of characters in the years before Star Wars: A New Hope.

Rebels centered around the young street thief Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), who grows up on the planet Lothal and discovers that he is strong with The Force. Ezra joins the crew of a sect of the Rebel Alliance that works on the ship known as the Ghost; among the Ghost's crew is the former Jedi padawan Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the Twi'lek pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), the spunky Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), the Lasat warrior Zeb Orrelios (Sten Blum), and the quirky droid "Chopper." The show chronicled their adventures, filling the gaps between Episodes III and IV and providing more context for the now-legendary rebellion. Rebels had many great episodes throughout its four-year run, but a few stand out each season thanks to their emotional impact.

4 "Fire Across the Galaxy"

Season 1, Episode 14

Initially, Rebels had a very kid-centric tone, as it was airing on Disney XD. While this was initially disappointing for fans of The Clone Wars who enjoyed that show's darker elements, Rebels eventually became more mature as it introduced its main villains. The Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs) was particularly terrifying; he was an agent of Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) dispatched across the galaxy to eliminate the Jedi survivors of Order 66.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Star Wars Rebels' Episodes, According to IMDb

Kanan and Ezra finally faced off against this fearsome character in the first season finale, "Fire Across the Galaxy." The brutal duel proved that, like The Clone Wars, Rebels wasn't afraid to get serious. It featured spectacular animation and brilliant voice acting, particularly from Isaacs and the ever-underrated Freddie Prinze Jr. The duel ranks among the best in the franchise and remains a highlight of Star Wars Rebels' four-season run.

3 "Twilight of the Apprentice"

Season 2, Episodes 21 and 22

Image via Disney+

One of the fascinating elements of Rebels' second season was its reintroduction of characters who first appeared in The Clone Wars. Clone Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) appeared in the episode "Lost Commanders," but it was even more exciting to see the return of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). While Ahsoka first appeared in "Fire Across The Galaxy," season two's final episodes saw her finally facing off against her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), who she finally learns has taken on the persona of Darth Vader.

RELATED: Star Wars Rebels Has the Best Anakin Reunion Episode

The duel between them is packed with emotion, as both characters have not seen each other since the end of the Clone Wars conflict. As much as she wants to believe in her mentor's inherent goodness, Ahsoka is terrified to see what he has become. For his part, Vader is full of rage and hatred, yet there still is a glimmer of longing for his past as a Jedi and his connection with his former apprentice. The duel is spectacular, beautifully animated and among the most meaningful encounters in all of Star Wars.

2 "Twin Suns"

Season 3, Episode 20 (2017)

Image via Disney

Rebels found ways to conclude storylines that began in The Clone Wars but never finished due to its cancellation. One of the biggest lingering questions the previous show had raised was the fate of the iconic villain Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), who survived the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Over the course of Rebels, Maul attempts to seduce Ezra to the dark side and turn him into his new apprentice. In the episode "Twin Suns," Ezra is called by The Force to Tatooine to visit Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor); Maul pursues him in an attempt to finally get revenge on the Jedi that initially defeated him.

Maul's duel with Obi-Wan serves as the perfect culmination of their story arc together. Obi-Wan knows that he must rid the galaxy of the threat that Maul presents, even if, compared to Anakin and Emperor Palpatine, Maul's powers are very mild. In their final exchange, Obi-Wan realizes that Maul is as much a victim of Palpatine as he is a villain. His last lines hint that he may have been able to find peace in finally being one with The Force, adding a tragic layer to a character not many would've thought of as a complex fallen idol.

1 "Family Reunion - and Farewell"

Season 4, Episode 15 (2018)

Image via Disney+

While The Clone Wars couldn't reach a proper finale during its initial broadcast run, Rebels received an emotional series finale that concludes the character arcs of its lead figures while hinting at the potential adventures they could go on in the future. Although Kanan sadly died earlier in the season, Ezra continues his mission by banishing Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to a different galaxy, eliminating him as a threat to the Rebel Alliance. The Empire attempts to siege Lothal in one of the most epic battles in Star Wars history.

It is rewarding to see the crew of the Ghost serve the planet of Lothal, as they protected their homeworld since the beginning of the series. Even though they had joined the larger Rebel Alliance, the contributions of the Ghost crew feel unique. Like the all-time best series finales, "Family Reunion - and Farewell" feels bittersweet but necessary, offering a suitable ending to these heroes' adventures and providing the audience with some much-needed catharsis. The cliffhanger ending also provided the perfect setup for Filoni to continue with Ahsoka.

NEXT: Every 'Star Wars Rebels' Hero Ranked by Likability