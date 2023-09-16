The release of Ahsoka and its heavy ties to Star Wars: Rebels have fans everywhere clamoring back to the old series to rewatch or experience for the first time for context in Ahsoka.

Whilst not as spoken about or highly praised as its spiritual predecessor, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels had quite the fan base and featured heaps of incredible moments, the continuation of Clone Wars stories and wonderful episodes that should not be missed. With each episode of Ahsoka delving deeper into Star Wars: Rebels lore, fans may want to revisit the best episodes of the series.

10 "Zero Hour: Part 1"

Season 3, Episode 21

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

This duology of episodes serves as a huge turning point in the third season of Star Wars: Rebels and the series as a whole. The season 3 finale depicts the Rebels team preparing to launch an assault on the Imperial base located on the planet Lothal, but all is not well when Grand Admiral Thrawn threatens to destroy their plan and all they've fought for.

The duology initially aired on Disney XD as a full, one-hour event with the two episodes playing back-to-back. Fans praised it for its harrowing feeling of potential tragedy, in classic Star Wars fashion. Viewers on the edges of their seats wondered how and if the Rebels would come out of this battle a success.

9 "Trials of the Darksaber"

Season 3, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Star Wars: Rebels Season 3, Episode 15, "Trials of the Darksaber" brings back the mythical Darksaber introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Being a mostly Sabine-focused episode, the plot finds her coming into possession of the Darksaber, leaving her with the heavy burden of wanting to learn to use the sword whilst not wanting the baggage that comes with it.

The episode gives viewers a deeper look into both Sabine's internal struggles and her past with her family, resulting in an emotionally driven episode about finding your own family and learning forgiveness for one's past mistakes. Many fans online made note of the score within the episode, praising composer Kevin Kiner's ability to enhance everything he composes under.

8 "Shroud of Darkness"

Season 2, Episode 18

IMDb Score: 9/10

Frustrated with the menacing Inquisitors' ability to stay one step ahead of them, the Jedi of the Rebels crew consisting of Kanan, Ezra and Ahsoka travel to the Jedi Temple on Lothal in search of answers. The episode opens with a thrilling battle surrounded by darkness and lighting consisting Kanan and Ezra facing off against the Seventh Sister and the Fourth Brother.

With heavy connections to Star Wars: The Clone Wars lore, the episode features fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano as she finally learns the truth about her former master Anakin Skywalker and how he has become the ever-threatening Darth Vader. Fans adored this episode for its wonderful character work and multiple cameos that had many cheering.

7 "Fire Across the Galaxy"

Season 1, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Serving as Season 1's finale, Star Wars: Rebels Season 1, Episode 15, "Fire Across the Galaxy" delivered an action-packed ending to the debut season for the Rebels crew. Fighting to rescue the captured Kanan, the episode features multiple wonderful set-pieces and cameos such as a fight over Mustafar and the appearance of the one and only Darth Vader.

If they hadn't already been sold on Star Wars: Rebels, fans were looking for a spectacular finale to do so and that is exactly what they got. Giving fans an intense final battle between Kanan and the Grand Inquisitor, the Rebels crew also learned from Bail Organa that they were not the only crew fighting the Empire, opening up the world and fans to new possibilities in the Star Wars universe.

6 "Twin Suns"

Season 3, Episode 20

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Star Wars fans love when they get to see returning characters and planets done the right way and with Star Wars: Rebels Season 3, Episode 20, "Twin Suns" gives them just that. It's a race against time for the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi as Ezra races to the planet of Tatooine in hopes of reaching the Jedi master at the same time as the insidious Darth Maul, who seeks revenge against his nemesis.

The episode garnered lots of attention both upon release and many years after, with fans excited about Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul being seen together for the first time since Clone Wars. Many years later, series showrunner Dave Filoni would talk about the climactic moment of the episode and the deep subtext behind it.

5 "Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 1"

Season 2, Episode 21

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Serving as part 1 to a 2-part epic finale to Star Wars: Rebels' second season, the Rebels crew arrives at Malachor, a seemingly abandoned planet and home to an abandoned Sith Temple... or so they think. With Darth Maul showing his face to attempt to win Ezra over as his apprentice, the stakes were high in this prelude.

Season 2's finale looked to be even better and more action-packed than season 1's, which was already a big win for fans of the series. The deep lore revived out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars had audiences all over incredibly invested and engaged with the happenings on Malachor.

4 "A World Between Worlds"

Season 4, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Amidst a giant battle against Imperial forces outside the Jedi Temple, Ezra makes a journey into the World Between Worlds. Reuniting him with good friend Ahsoka Tano, Ezra journeys through this strange realm packed with references and easter eggs for the past, present and future of Star Wars mythos.

The episode's climax, in which Ezra attempts to use the realm to essentially go back in time and save his master Kanan from death, brings a heavy tone to the narrative. Audiences watched as Ezra is forced to learn that no matter how much he wishes he could, he can't change the past and that his former master died so that others could live.

3 "Jedi Knight"

Season 4, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

In Star Wars: Rebels Season 4, Episode 10, "Jedi Knight", the crew sets out to rescue Hera from the menacing Grand Admiral Thrawn. The episode features heavy action in a full-on Imperial prison break, and heavy emotion as well featuring the death of fan-favorite character Kanan.

This episode served as a monumental one for dedicated fans everywhere. Having aired on Disney XD, many were shocked to see such an explicit death of a character in the central group. The loss shocked the community, with Kanan's final moments being heroic, saving the ones he loves from a fuel blast and getting to look at Hera one last time.

2 "Family Reunion - and Farewell"

Season 4, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Being the ultimate finale of the series as a whole, Star Wars: Rebels Season 4, Episode 15, "Family Reunion - and Farewell" had a lot to live up to. Featuring the final push to liberate Lothal from the Empire once and for all, the episode brings some of the highest stakes the series had ever seen and huge choices for the Rebels crew.

Utilizing the mythical Purrgil, creatures that can naturally jump into hyperspace, Ezra captures Thrawn and outcasts both of them to win the day. Many were shocked by this, as a show that many initially thought to be too childish ended on such a bittersweet note, having its main character sacrifice himself in the final episode.

1 "Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 2"

Season 2, Episode 22

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

The final part of the duology that finished off Season 2 finds the Rebels crew teaming up with Maul to fight the Inquisitors, Maul betraying and blinding Kanan and the arrival of Darth Vader. The episode was praised as gripping and emotionally investing with its culmination of Ahsoka's story in accepting that her former master is in fact, Darth Vader.

The episode gave fans a moment many would call one of the greatest moments in the Star Wars franchise. Ahsoka and Vader's confrontation served as a huge full-circle moment from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. With Ahsoka stating she wouldn't leave Vader's side again and him confirming that she will in fact die then, brought fans to their knees.

