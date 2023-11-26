The Big Picture The death of Kanan Jarrus was an emotional moment for the cast of Star Wars Rebels, with the actors crying when they learned about it.

The consequences of Kanan's death led to the disbanding of the crew and the characters going their own separate ways.

The animated series paved the way for live-action portrayals of the characters, with new actors taking on the roles in other Star Wars projects.

The final episodes of Star Wars Rebels featured the death of Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) at the hands of the Empire while he was trying to protect his family. During a panel hosted by Collider's Arezou Amin during the 2023 edition of Fan Expo in San Francisco, Vanessa Marshall, Taylor Gray and Ashley Eckstein talked about what it was like for them to work on the animated series which followed a group of rebels as they traveled a galaxy dominated by the Empire. One of the topics in the conversation was how the cast reacted upon learning that Kanan was going to die. Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a sad moment for them, with Gray stating, "We really were a family. When we showed up to record and Freddy wasn't there. We didn't record for an hour. Everyone was crying because "Oh, we lost Freddy". Wow, that sounded really sad."

During the same panel, Marshall added how unpredictable the moment was considering how it would transition from the page to the screen:

The script doesn't have much a reaction. It's an animated thing that happens in the moment that nothing can prepare you for... What kind of actor campaigns for his own death? When I heard General Syndulla in Rogue One, I thought "Life insurance policy". But then Freddy was like "I want Darth Vader to kill me" and Dave [Filoni] was like "Nah"

The consequences of Kanan's death were felt all over the characters of Star Wars Rebels, especially when Ezra disappeared while fighting Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). With Jarrus deceased and Ezra missing in action, the crew disbanded, with every major character following their own path. But when Dave Filoni got the opportunity of working on several live-action television series set to be released on Disney+, the filmmaker saw an opening to continue telling the story of the people who flew around in the Ghost. Sadly, since Jarrus passed away in the animated series, he didn't have the opportunity to come back in live-action form when the Rebels crew returned in Ahsoka.

The Live-Action Crew of 'Rebels'

The foundation created by Gray, Marshall and Eckstein with their animated characters in Star Wars Rebels paved the way for other performers to take over the roles when it was time to work on live-action stories. Rosario Dawson now plays Ahsoka Tano, with Mary-Elizabeth Winstead cast as Hera Syndulla and Eman Esfandi portraying Ezra Bridger. Sabine Wren was also seen in Ahsoka, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Years after Kanan passed away, his family continues helping people across the galaxy far, far away, in a journey that would make the Jedi proud. It remains to be seen if the character could be launched into live-action through a flashback or a vision. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

