The Big Picture Melch, a minor character in Star Wars Rebels, was named after writer Steven Melching as a fun behind-the-scenes prank by creator Dave Filoni.

Steven Melching, the writer behind Melch, has also worked on other Star Wars properties and has a prolific career across various franchises.

Despite Melch's small role, he plays a meaningful part in the series finale, showcasing bravery and loyalty to the Ghost crew in the fight against the Empire.

As the follow-up show to the wildly popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels features appearances by an iconic cast of characters. Ahsoka appears various times throughout the series, and even Darth Vader lays waste to the crew of the Ghost on multiple occasions. Yet, as fun as it is to see big names take even larger roles in popular Star Wars stories, minor side characters make the show just as enjoyable. Such is the case with the series’ most unlikely form of comedic support, Melch. An Ugnaught that shows up sporadically throughout the show’s final two seasons, Melch antagonizes the crew all the way up to the series finale, a contribution made even more unlikely by the fact that Melch was originally the result of a joke made by creator Dave Filoni himself.

Introduced as Laborer 429 in Season 3, Episode 2, “Steps Into Shadow: Part Two,” Melch was a prisoner of the Imperial base on the planet Yarma until being rescued by the Ghost crew. After escaping with notorious galactic pirate Hondo Ohnaka, he then shows up again in Season 3, Episode 9, “The Wynkahthu Job,” where he once again helps both Hondo and the crew of the Ghost after it is revealed the pirate left him to die after a job gone wrong. Despite this betrayal, Melch stays with the pirate long enough to assist in the show's Season 4 finale, a prominent accomplishment that would have been hard to guess from Melch’s comedic origins.

Dave Filoni Came Up With Melch’s Name To Prank One of His Writers

Featuring side characters as memorable as Cad Bane and as iconic as Jabba the Hutt, the Star Wars Universe is no stranger to introducing supporting players who are unique and original to fans. These characters’ fantastical names and odd appearances stem from the franchise’s sci-fi aesthetic, but Melch is special because his addition to Star Wars wasn’t inspired by its genre alone. Rather than coming up with another new name for a random alien, Dave Filoni decided to name his chaotic Ugnaught after one of the show’s writers, Steven Melching.

A veteran in the industry who contributed to some of The Clone Wars' best episodes, Melching discussed his career at length during an appearance on the Skywalking through Neverland Podcast. The writer joined Rebels during its second season and went on to write for the season’s beloved two-part finale, “Twilight of the Apprentice.” Afterward, the gig bumped Melching up to story editor for Rebels’ final two seasons, with his imprisoned namesake appearing in the Season 3 premiere. When discussing how everyone's favorite Ugnaught came to be named after him, Melching hilariously explained, "Filoni is a little prankster, and we’re talking about this little Ugnaught sidekick for Hondo, and he kind of gives me a sly look, and he’s like and his name is Melch!" Melching then continued to clarify, "I did not name the character after myself. It was Filoni's idea."

But what makes Melching’s mention in Star Wars so fun is the fact that it was a surprise. Filoni didn’t warn Melching he was going to be the inspiration behind the Ugnaught ahead of time. Melching was organizing ideas in the Star Wars writers' room when Filoni mischievously revealed Melching would permanently be enshrined in canon as an adorable, slightly irritable, waddling space pirate, and the joke ensured Melching's name would live on forever in the hands of Hondo's favorite accomplice.

The prank is also a satisfying reversal for Filoni, whose own arrival in the Star Wars Universe came as a similar surprise. While working on an equally beloved show in the mid-2000s, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Filoni received the call that would change his life when a producer from Lucasfilm’s fledgling animation house wanted to meet with him about what would eventually become Clone Wars. According to Cinemablend, however, having been teased for his intense love of Star Wars by colleagues in the past, Filoni assumed the call was fake and was later starstruck by a hiring process which included an in-person interview with George Lucas himself. Thankfully, Filoni’s success meant that he could return the favor years later, and he couldn’t have chosen a better recipient for his sly humor than one of Star Wars’ most accomplished writers.

Steve Melching’s Prolific Career Spans Multiple Fan-Favorite Franchises

While Filoni is currently busy developing film and television projects for Star Wars, Melching has experience writing for other Star Wars properties as well. In addition to his time on Clone Wars and Rebels, the writer also wrote several episodes for Star Wars Resistance and served as a story consultant for the show’s second season. Moreover, Melching has written several Star Wars books, as well as dialogue for multiple Star Wars video games. But despite the writer’s prolific focus on the popular franchise, some of Melching’s best work has come from his time outside Lucasfilm’s universe.

Getting his start in TV animation through 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series, Melching went on to write for a variety of beloved television franchises. He served on the writing staff for the criminally underrated Transformers Prime, and he was also nominated for a daytime Emmy for his work on 2004’s The Batman. What’s more, Melching is credited for more modern projects as wide-ranging as Netflix’s recently released Dota: Dragon’s Blood to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TV series released in 2015. His accomplishments and contributions across various platforms speak to a career steeped in a deep love of storytelling, and his writing has appeared so frequently he has undoubtedly shaped the lives of millions of fans without them even knowing.

With this impact in mind, Melching’s inclusion in Star Wars comes as no surprise. While the character of Melch doesn’t receive too much time in the spotlight, appearing in only four episodes of Rebels overall, the Ugnaught’s impact in the show isn’t wasted. Melch frequently accompanies Hondo in providing some much-needed comedic support when the Ghost crew is focused on their rebellious mission, grating on many of the main characters in the process, but he also takes part in the liberation of Lothal during the series finale. Melch personally helps the Ghost crew defend the planet from Thrawn’s orbital bombardment, and he heroically takes a blaster bolt to the chest while attempting to push out the Empire.

Like the writer who shares his name, Melch is a largely understated presence whose contributions to Star Wars deserve to be celebrated. Melch also happens to be brave and a bit chaotic, often rushing an enemy head-on and chasing credits wherever he can find them, but that’s par for the course in the universe of George Lucas’s space opera. Despite Melch’s occasional outbursts of irritating squealing and preference to hang out with Hondo more than the rebellion, the character proves that he doesn’t need to be at the center of the story in order to be a part of his own. Even if that part did come from a fun, behind-the-scenes joke.

Star Wars Rebels is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

