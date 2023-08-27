The Big Picture Garven Dreis, also known as Red Leader, played a key role in the Rebel Alliance's victory against the Galactic Empire in the first Star Wars movie.

Copy, Red Leader. Standing by. You now have the opportunity to bring the Rebellion home with you thanks to the newest release from Gentle Giant, depicting Garven Dreis from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. A true hero of the Battle of Yavin, Garven Dreis commanded the Red Squadron during the assault on the initial Death Star. Even though he was brought down by Darth Vader, his legacy endures in the form of the latest 1/6 Scale Bust by Gentle Giant LTD. Standing at approximately 6 inches tall on an elegant pedestal base, this meticulously crafted and hand-painted mini-bust offers exquisite detail. Limited to a mere 3,000 pieces, it includes a numbered certificate of authenticity and arrives in a striking full-color box for display. The piece will retail for $130.00

Who Was Star Wars' Red Leader?

Garven Dreis was portrayed by actor Drewe Henley. He was the leader of the Red Squadron during the Battle of Yavin, which was a pivotal space battle near the end of the film. Red Leader was responsible for making the trench run on the Death Star to deliver proton torpedoes to a vulnerable exhaust port, the only weakness that could destroy the massive space station. Dreis was killed by Darth Vader in his attempts to derail the Empire's plans of destruction.

Dreis's efforts, along with those of Luke Skywalker and the other Rebel pilots, played a critical role in the Rebel Alliance's victory against the Galactic Empire. Red Leader and the other Rebel pilots became iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise, and their participation in the Battle of Yavin is a key moment in the original film.

Henley posthumously reprised the role in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story through the use of archival footage, as the film was set a short time prior to the events of A New Hope, depicting the mission to steal the blueprints for the Death Star, leading to the famed Trench Run at the climax of the film.

You can take home your own mini bust of Garven Dreis, Red Leader, via Gentle Giant.