While most fans are familiar with the movie and television side of Star Wars, the franchise also has a colossal library of stories available through books and comics filling in the many gaps between famous projects. One of the more recent novels that has received rave reviews is the first chapter in Alexander Freed’s new Reign of the Empire series, Mask of Fear. The official Star Wars Books X account has taken to social media to announce that, in order to help combat the ever-growing threat of The Empire, one free hardcover copy of the book has been hidden at select bookstores around the country, with more than 25 locations in the United States taking part in states like California, Florida, North Carolina, and more.

Reign of the Empire: Mask of Fear is set before the Rebellion in a time when The Empire rules with an iron fist over the galaxy. The story takes place through the eyes of Mon Mothma, Saw Guerrera, and Bail Organa, who are brought to life in live-action by Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, and Jimmy Smits, respectively. The book is billed as being for fans of Andor, the hit Disney+ series starring Diego Luna that took the world by storm upon its premiere in 2022 and is set to return with Season 2 later this year. The story of Andor first began in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 2016 Star Wars film serving as a prequel to A New Hope, showing a group of heroes banding together to steal the plans for the Death Star. The film was written by Tony Gilroy and directed by Gareth Edwards, and stars Felicity Jones.

What Do We Know About ‘Andor’ Season 2?