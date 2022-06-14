The Republic is a very big part of Star Wars, and in the prequel trilogy we get to see a lot more of what goes on behind the scenes. The Clone Wars shows what senators such as Padme Amidala and Bail Organa had to deal with as they tried to make things better for the galaxy and bring an end to the war.

Related: 10 Jedi Who Survived Order 66 (And How)

Although the Republic was intended as a force for good in the galaxy, it became mired in corruption and self-interest. By the time of the Clone Wars it was in serious decline and failing to act for good. Many things that the Republic did cannot be excused, such as its close connections with the trade guilds, and the creation of the clone army. Although it liked to think of itself as acting with good intentions, often the Republic's actions only aided the Separatists and Darth Sidious in their plans.

Attempting to Occupy Mandalore

Image via Lucasfilm

While there were many self-serving members of the Senate, some did their best to fight the corruption and keep democracy working. One of the strongest was Duchess Satine of Mandalore who fought against the Senate when they tried to send a force to occupy her planet and prevent it from being seized by the enemy.

Related: The Best Star Wars Animated Characters Ranked

As the Clone War spread, the Republic was keen to take control of strategic worlds before the Separatists could, but this clashed with Satine's desire to keep Mandalore neutral in the war. Already knowing firsthand the cost of war, and with Mandalore still suffering the effects of a protracted civil conflict, she fought the Republic's attempts to occupy the planet for "its own good". Any escalation of the war would have been disastrous for Mandalore, and bringing a neutral world into the conflict would have set a precedent for the Republic to use other nonaligned systems in the conflict.

Refusing to Negotiate

Image via Lucasfilm

As the Clone War grew and spread across the galaxy, involving hundreds of worlds and bringing many peaceful planets into the conflict, the amount of suffering and destruction caused became increasingly clear to the Senate, but little was done to try and bring the conflict to a peaceful end.

Despite the heavy economic cost of the war, only a handful of senators made an effort to argue for a peace agreement with the Separatists. Padme Amidala and Bail Organa were at the forefront of the peace movement, but they had little support in the Senate. Even as the rise in poverty became impossible to ignore, most Senators refused to move for an end to the hostilities. Refusing to accept the Separatists as a legitimate political body meant that the war went on far longer than it otherwise needed to.

Allowing Palpatine to Become a Dictator

Despite being founded on principles of freedom and democracy, by the time of Order 66 the Republic had lost its way and was fully under the control of Palpatine. Its transition to the Empire was easy for him to achieve, but it could have been a lot harder. Long before Palpatine was Chancellor, the Republic was deep in corruption, with personal interests taking precedence over democracy.

Related:10 Times the Clone Wars Foreshadowed Anakin's Fall to the Dark Side

During the Clone Wars, Palpatine used the crisis to accept more executive powers, becoming more powerful than chancellors usually were. When Mace Windu attempted to arrest the Chancellor and failed, Palpatine was able to manipulate the situation to his advantage, pretending the Jedi had made an attempt on his life. Despite the attempts of senators such as Mon Mothma and Bail Organa, there was no serious opposition to Palpatine's formation of the Galatic Empire with him as its supreme leader.

Allowing the Trade Guilds Seats

Throughout the Clone Wars, it becomes clear that the Senate is deep in corruption. One way this manifests itself is in the power of the trade guilds over the Republic, with organizations like the Banking Clan and Trade Federation being allowed seats in the Senate. Despite their claims of neutrality, the commerce guilds were responsible in part for the war, as they provided Dooku with the money and droids he needed to start the hostilities.

The war provided a high profit for such organizations, making them unwilling to bring it to an end. Throughout the Clone Wars, the guilds made it difficult to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict as they protected their interests, forming alliances in the Senate to keep producing weapons and materials for the war effort, loaning money to the Republic at increasingly high rates, and adding to its economic problems. Even before the war began, the guilds showed their power in the Senate when they confounded Queen Amidala's attempts to get help for her people during the Battle of Naboo.

The Clone Army

Image via Lucasfilm, Disney+

In Attack of the Clones, Obi Wan discovers that a large of army of clones has been created in secret on the planet Kamino. When the Jedi travel to Geonosis and engage the Separatists, Yoda brings the clone army with him, winning the battle but setting the Clone Wars in motion.

Although the clones gave exemplary service to the Republic, there's a question of just how morally justified it was to create an army of millions of clones with the sole purpose of going to war. Their accelerated aging also gave them a much shorter lifespan, and it's clear from the actions of many Senators and senior officers that the Republic didn't have much respect for clones and viewed them as just another weapon to be used in the war. While the clones might have arrived at just the right time to save the galaxy, the lack of empathy from the Republic was startling, with no attempts made to replace them with recruited soldiers and instead increasing the number of clones produced.

Next: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons Ranked