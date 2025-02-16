The Star Wars franchise has been a merchandising powerhouse since the original film's debut in 1977, and now, nearly fifty years later, the volume of characters, locations, vehicles, and more to be pulled from across the Star Wars galaxy is staggering. In recent years, one of the things to capture the hearts of collectors and casual fans alike is the broad range of Funko Pop figures, with new unique and imaginative figures of beloved characters coming out every year. The partnership of Star Wars and Funko Pop is a perfect one, and a new collection of figures is being released with a distinct, retro-style look.

With three separate trilogies of films being the pillars of the Star Wars timeline, there are distinct characters and looks to each era, and all of these eras are represented in this new Funko collection, with figures from the prequel, original, and sequel trilogies. Another aspect of these new retro figures that will be exciting for collectors is the two retailer-exclusive figures to hunt down. With a total of five figures, only two are heroic characters, tipping the scales to make this a somewhat villain-centric release.

From 'The Clone Wars' to the Final Order