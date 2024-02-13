The Big Picture The original planned ending for Return of the Jedi was much darker, with Han Solo dying and Luke Skywalker turning to the Dark Side.

George Lucas changed the ending because he wanted all the main characters to survive, which would, by extension, boost toy sales.

The happy ending of Return of the Jedi is better for the Star Wars franchise, as it aligns with the story's theme of hope and allows for the expansion of the timeline in future films and series.

Few film series are as revered as Star Wars, in particular, the original trilogy. The story of the Rebels defeating the Empire in a galaxy far, far away captured the hearts of the audience, inspiring many more stories in the world, but it could have gone very differently. The alternate ending planned for Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi was much darker than what fans remember. Initially, it wasn't called Return of the Jedi, but Revenge of the Jedi, instantly giving it a more ominous feel. Had the original ending been used, not only would it have changed the third installment of the beloved franchise, but everything that followed would have been different.

Return of the Jedi ends as the Rebels celebrate their victory on Endor with the adorable Ewoks. With the destruction of the Empire, the galaxy can find peace. Luke (Mark Hamill) reunites with his friends, and Han (Harrison Ford) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) finally begin their relationship. After his return to the light, Vader (James Earl Jones), once again Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), finds peace as a Force Ghost. This event ushers in a new era for the Star Wars galaxy, which the franchise still explores today, but the original ending would have changed all of that. Fortunately, the happy ending was chosen over these shocking twists, allowing for peace in the galaxy — if only for a time.

'Return of the Jedi's Alternate Ending Killed Off Han Solo

Ford's Han Solo is unquestioningly one of the film's most memorable characters. His rogue-like charm and sarcasm endeared audiences to him instantly, which is why fans were so shocked in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens when Han is killed by his son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). However, that event could have happened much earlier. In the alternate ending for Return of the Jedi, Han Solo would have died.

Per an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gary Kurtz, who produced both Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, spoke about the original ending to Return of the Jedi that he outlined with series creator George Lucas, describing it as "bittersweet and poignant." In this version, Han, who begins the film as Jabba the Hutt's captive, is rescued, only to die midway through as the heroes raid an Imperial base.

Clearly, this story was changed, but the reasoning is unexpected. Han Solo dying would make for a tragic turn that could easily make the franchise darker and less suited to a family audience, but the decision wasn't focused on ratings, nor did Lucas decide Han's death was wrong for the story. Instead, he pivoted from the idea of Han's death because of the very tangible effect it might have on toy sales. Kurtz explained that for their first two Star Wars films, merchandise contributed to more of the profit than the film itself, which is why they played a part in impacting this crucial decision. Though Han Solo's ultimate survival contributed to the happy ending, it was not the only change made to Return of the Jedi.

Luke Skywalker Went Dark in the Alternate Ending of 'Return of the Jedi'

The Star Wars franchise focuses heavily on the battle between light and dark, specifically pertaining to the Force. The constant struggle between the Jedi and the Sith is present throughout Star Wars, even when a story is set in a more distant time, like the upcoming series The Acolyte. However, rarely does the Dark Side win. The original trilogy set these expectations as Vader returns to the Light Side, sacrificing himself to protect Luke. However, Lucas' original plan would have drastically changed this. Transcripts from a meeting between George Lucas and his co-writer Lawrence Kasdan reveal that Luke Skywalker also had a dark ending planned, literally. Lucas suggested that after Vader's death, Luke would don the helmet, becoming Vader himself, and leave to fight the rebels he once supported. Kasdan supported this ending, though, at some point, the pair changed their minds as it would alienate their younger audience members.

When telling of the ending he helped plan, Kurtz described Luke's end as being "like Clint Eastwood in the spaghetti westerns" as he walks off alone and embittered. Though not blatantly joining the Dark Side, even this is a darker ending for Luke than his farewell to his father and former Masters during the victory celebrations. Luke walking off alone doesn't seem to have the same ending as his fall to the Dark Side, but the progression of the plan is unclear. This could have been before the dark version or the first attempt at softening Luke's story. Either way, Leia was left alone in the wake of Han's death, with a tattered Rebel force that she struggled to hold together. Luke joining the Dark Side would be a stark change in the tone of the film, leaving a depressing end to the trilogy that would have set a different trajectory for the entire franchise.

'Return of the Jedi' Is Better With a Happy Ending

Though the film ends in a convenient victory for the Rebels, who were vastly outnumbered and out-funded, Return of the Jedi's conclusion is better as it is. Though the dark concept is intriguing, it would change what Star Wars is. At its heart, Star Wars is a story of hope. Even the more tragic stories further this narrative. While Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ends with the Jedi hero, Anakin Skywalker becoming Vader, the survival of infant Luke and Leia and the known end to Vader's story make it less depressing than Return of the Jedi's original ending. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is another prime example of this. Though the heroes sacrifice themselves, their mission leads to the Rebel's victory, making the dark ending still oddly hopeful. Certainly, these examples have the benefit of being prequels. However, the concept is the same. With Han dying and Luke becoming Vader, the alternate ending offers no glimpse of hope for the next chapter of the story, which would have ended the trilogy on a low note.

Star Wars is the phenomenon it is today because people latched on to the story, but with a dark ending like was originally intended, it would not have struck the same cords in people's hearts and be more of a fad instead of reaching lasting fame. Even if it were still popular, the story would be different. Recent years have shown the expansion of the Star Wars timeline, especially concerning the time after Return of the Jedi. With the sequel trilogy continuing Luke, Han, and Leia's stories, much of them would not be possible with a different ending to the original trilogy. Likewise, The Mandalorian and even Ahsoka explore the New Republic era, showing the issues as the galaxy moves from war to a new government founded by the former Rebels, a nuanced approach that wouldn't work without the Rebel victory.

Though the Force Ghosts at the Ewok celebration is not a universally adored ending, it is an improvement from Return of the Jedi's original concept. While many films benefit from dark twists at the end, Star Wars is not one of them. The marketing towards a family audience and the focus on hope do not lend the series to such an ending. The alternate ending is intriguing, but not as an end to the trilogy when continuing the story at all was uncertain. In the end, Lucas made the right choice by abandoning his original plan in favor of a happy ending.

